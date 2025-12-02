Majority of Agent Respondents Say Real-Time Risk Appetite Information Is the #1 Factor in Carrier Selection in 2025 Insurance Agency-Carrier Connectivity Trends Survey Report

Chicago, IL., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ivans® today announced the findings of the 2025 Insurance Agency-Carrier Connectivity Trends survey report, highlighting the digital offerings agencies want most from carriers and the opportunity to align digital initiatives for the benefit of agents, carriers, MGAs/wholesalers and technology providers across the industry. This year’s report uncovers a clear perspective from agencies: automation and real-time data from carriers are essential ingredients for building strong, lasting agency-carrier partnerships that strengthen customer service, streamline workflows, and fuel shared business success.

Key findings include:

The commercial submission process ranks as the top area where agencies want to see greater automation from carriers, with 72% of respondents citing it, underscoring a continued push to eliminate manual workflows and inefficient work by staff. It was followed by data upload from management systems and book roll, both at 51%.



For the first time, real-time appetite information within the agency’s preferred rating solution has emerged as the leading deciding factor agencies consider when choosing carrier and MGA partners — cited by 29% of respondents, jumping up from 12% in 2024. In previous years, policy download typically held the top spot, but this year it ranked second at 23%, followed by commercial quoting and submission within preferred rating solutions at 22%. The shift highlights a growing emphasis on data-driven alignment and real-time connectivity over traditional servicing functions.

Agencies continue to value superior product offerings, with 52% citing that carriers that offer customized products based on need stand out from their competitors, over product variety at 35%. This signals a market that rewards carriers that provide more tailored coverage options and competitive, needs-based pricing.

“This year’s survey results make it clear that strong partnerships are built on real-time data and easy-to-use workflows,” said Michael Streit, president, Ivans. “Agents want to connect with carriers in the workflows they use every day and will reward those investing in agency-carrier connectivity with deeper relationships and more business opportunities.”

More than 700 industry professionals, including agents, carriers, MGAs/ wholesalers and technology providers, completed the 2025 Ivans Connectivity Survey. Respondents voluntarily participated in an online survey. The report is based on responses to a set of questions about technology use specific to digital connectivity and preferences, in addition to stats from Ivans and our resources, such as insight articles and other industry surveys.

View the full Annual Agency-Carrier Connectivity Report.

