PopuMusic Launches PartyStudio, the World's First Wireless MIDI Synthesizer Speaker

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PopuMusic today announced PartyStudio, the world's first wireless MIDI synthesizer speaker built for portable musicians, home producers, and keyboard creators who want to create and enjoy music without the hassle of traditional studio setups. The portable speaker connects up to four MIDI keyboards simultaneously with sub-16ms latency, features 128 built-in instruments and synchronized lighting, and delivers more than 70-watts of studio-quality sound without requiring cables or computers. PartyStudio launches on Kickstarter on November 27 with early bird pricing at $299.





Why Musicians Need PartyStudio

PopuMusic recognized that musicians face a universal problem: creativity hits a wall when setups become bulky, cables tangle, software glitches occur, and mobility becomes impossible. Today's home mobile musicians, producers, and piano keyboard creators need a device that starts playing the moment inspiration hits. PartyStudio solves this by combining a synthesizer, wireless MIDI hub, and high-quality speaker into one portable unit. Connect up to four keyboards wirelessly, assign each its own voice from 128 built-in instruments, layer sounds with drum patterns, and jam immediately, all with minimal friction.





Technical Specifications

Universal MIDI compatibility – Works with any MIDI device, wired or wireless, with no drivers or software required

Works with any MIDI device, wired or wireless, with no drivers or software required Sub-16ms latency – Ultra-low wireless latency ensures instant note response for live performance and recording

Ultra-low wireless latency ensures instant note response for live performance and recording Four simultaneous connections – Connect up to four MIDI devices at once (three via Bluetooth LE MIDI, one wired), each with its own unique voice

Connect up to four MIDI devices at once (three via Bluetooth LE MIDI, one wired), each with its own unique voice 128 built-in instruments with OTA updates – Curated sounds from piano and violin to experimental tones, with new instruments delivered via Wi-Fi

Curated sounds from piano and violin to experimental tones, with new instruments delivered via Wi-Fi Integrated drum machine – Over 50 rhythm patterns with full BPM control and customizable tones

Over 50 rhythm patterns with full BPM control and customizable tones 70-watt studio-quality audio – Two 10W high-frequency drivers, two 25W mid-low speakers, and a passive radiator deliver roughly 3x the output of typical portable Bluetooth speakers

Two 10W high-frequency drivers, two 25W mid-low speakers, and a passive radiator deliver roughly 3x the output of typical portable Bluetooth speakers Synchronized visual lighting – Color-shifting LED strip pulses rhythmically with music

Color-shifting LED strip pulses rhythmically with music 8-hour battery life – 5000mAh battery with USB-C fast charging (full charge in ~3 hours)

5000mAh battery with USB-C fast charging (full charge in ~3 hours) 10-meter wireless range – Bluetooth connectivity lets musicians move freely while playing

Bluetooth connectivity lets musicians move freely while playing Streamlined interface – Two knobs, two buttons, two switches, and a touchscreen enable quick adjustments without menu diving





Availability and Pricing

PartyStudio launches on Kickstarter on November 27 at a Super Early Bird price of $299 (40% off the $499 MSRP). PartyStudio will be showcased at CES 2025 in Las Vegas (January 7-10) and NAMM 2025 in Anaheim (January 23-25), with early Kickstarter backers receiving priority delivery ahead of the retail launch. Post-campaign retail price: $499.





About PopuMusic

Founded in 2015 by music producer Bruce Zhang, PopuMusic pioneered standalone smart instruments that teach without requiring apps, computers, or external gear—embedding LED guidance directly into traditional instruments to create what users describe as "Guitar Hero for real guitars." Unlike MIDI controllers that require laptops or mobile devices, PopuMusic's instruments are complete, playable instruments out of the box. The company's products have raised over $2.5 million across crowdfunding platforms by delivering on a bold promise: play your first song in 3 minutes, with nothing but the instrument itself. With over [128] instruments shipped worldwide, PopuMusic has proven that making music theory visible, not simpler, accelerates learning without sacrificing authentic playing technique. PopuMusic’s newest product, PartyStudio, extends this standalone philosophy to production: the first wireless MIDI hub that works without computers, combining synthesizer, speaker, and multi-device connectivity in one battery-powered unit. Learn more at popumusic.com .

Media Contact

PopuMusic Press Office

Email: press@popumusic.com

Website: https://www.popumusic.com

Kickstarter Campaign: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1629660706/partystudio-worlds-first-wireless-midi-speaker

