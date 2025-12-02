Bonjour America: KIPRUN Enters U.S. Market with New Shoes and Distribution Channels

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KIPRUN, the running brand born within Decathlon and trusted by athletes worldwide, is excited to announce its official launch in the United States in April 2026, bringing innovative road and trail running shoes to a new market. Designed, developed, and rigorously tested throughout France – from the famous trails of Chamonix to the historic roads of Lille – KIPRUN brings together cutting-edge performance technology, sustainable materials, and innovative design to deliver high performance and comfort for runners of every level.

Founded in 2008, KIPRUN has become one of Europe’s emerging performance running brands, trusted by Olympians, World Champions, and record holders like Jimmy Gressier and Blandine L’Hirondel. KIPRUN’s entrance into the U.S. market reflects growing demand for innovative footwear, which has been developed alongside these elite athletes.

“With KIPRUN already trusted by runners in over 70 countries, entering the U.S. is a major milestone for our brand. Together with key wholesale partners like Running Warehouse and Run Moore, we’re excited to democratize high-performance running and inspire one of the world’s most vibrant running communities to keep running,” said Julien Vancauwenberghe, Chief Marketing Officer at KIPRUN.

KIPRUN’s U.S. line-up will include footwear from three of its product franchises.

KIPRIDE – Everyday Run

Key Features: A blend of underfoot foam to deliver maximum comfort on the road

A blend of underfoot foam to deliver maximum comfort on the road Use: Everyday, recovery, and long runs

KIPSTORM – Training and Racing

Key Features: Ultralight and propulsive construction to deliver increased running economy

Ultralight and propulsive construction to deliver increased running economy Use: Tempo and speed runs with race day performance

KIPSUMMIT – Trail Running

Key Features: Max cushioning, protection, and traction for comfortable runs in varied terrain

Max cushioning, protection, and traction for comfortable runs in varied terrain Use: Trail run and races

Balancing elite athlete performance, research and development, with comfort and durability solutions for everyday runners, KIPRUN offers an unbeatable quality without a premium price.

“For almost 50 years, we’ve helped people around the world enjoy the benefits of sport and movement,” said Lynsey Lambert, Decathlon General Manager, Wholesale for the Americas. “Now, with KIPRUN, we’re excited to take that mission further by growing our running brand built for performance and inspired by the spirit of accessibility and togetherness that defines Decathlon globally.”

The U.S. launch serves as a homecoming of sorts, as the brand’s name was inspired by the electrifying cheers of the 2007 NYC Marathon crowd, specifically the rallying cry heard throughout the course, “KEEP RUNNING!” That same spirit now defines KIPRUN’s mission to support every runner to keep running so they can explore their potential and grow.

Starting in April 2026, consumers in the U.S. can purchase KIPRUN shoes online at www.kiprun.com or through specialty run retailers, including Running Warehouse and Run Moore.

A selection of KIPRUN running vests and hydration belts are currently available on www.decathlon.com.

Building Alongside Run Retailers

KIPRUN’s North American strategy centers around a commitment to share its global scale, supply chain, and research and development expertise with specialty run retailers. Through partnerships instead of competition, KIPRUN is democratizing high performance running footwear for consumers with strong margins for retailers.

About KIPRUN:

KIPRUN is Decathlon’s expert running and trail brand, launched in 2008 and present in 70 countries. At KIPRUN, we believe that in running, as in life, the journey matters more than the destination. We exist to support everyone to keep running so they can explore their potential and grow. We do this by democratizing high-performance solutions to run for life. Collaborating closely with world-class athletes, we create products and services, such as the PACER app, that are high-performance, fairly priced, durable, and built to move and evolve in harmony with everyday runners. That’s how we stand by runners — to keep them running, growing, and living more fully through every run.

About Decathlon:

A global multi-specialist sports brand catering for everyone from beginners to top athletes, Decathlon is an innovative manufacturer of sporting goods for all skill levels. With 101,000 teammates, 1,400 product engineers, 18 design centers, and 1,750 stores worldwide, Decathlon and its teams have been working ever since 1976 to fulfill an ongoing ambition: Move people through the wonders of sport, to help them be healthier and happier in a sustainable future.

