Quickbase Acquires Juiced Technologies

BOSTON, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quickbase, the AI operations platform, today announced that it has acquired Juiced Technologies (“Juiced”), a long-standing partner specializing in developing and hosting Quickbase add-ons. The acquisition will extend Quickbase’s native functionality with Juiced’s advanced document formatting capabilities and e-signature, geomapping, and email-to-text features.



For more than two decades, Juiced has developed a suite of advanced, customizable add-ons that not only complement the core Quickbase platform, but also extend what’s possible for Quickbase users—designed with an intuitive user experience in mind. Its portfolio, including JuicedSign, Exact Forms Plus, QB Maps, XL Docs, Text My Quickbase, and Quickbase Courier, supports more than 6,500 active applications today.



“Our goal is to help our customers do more with Quickbase,” said Josh Allen, Chief Revenue Officer at Quickbase. “By bringing Juiced’s popular add-ons under the Quickbase banner, we’re extending what customers can do on the platform, helping them simplify their tech stacks, and welcoming an incredible team of experienced Quickbase builders. As we move forward, we’ll continue to explore strategic opportunities that strengthen our platform and deliver even more value to our customers.”



Juiced’s team brings decades of technical expertise and will support Quickbase’s roadmap as an Intelligent Operations Platform, building on recent investments in Quickbase AI.



“Juiced has worked side-by-side with Quickbase for more than 20 years, and we share a common vision: to help people find practical solutions to complex problems. It’s no secret that we think Quickbase is the platform of choice for organizations looking for an advanced, end-to-end operations solution built on a strong foundation of governance and security,” said Keith Jusas, Chief Executive Officer at Juiced. “We’re proud to join forces, contribute to Quickbase’s product roadmap, and continue supporting our customers together.”



Quickbase’s first rollout, planned for early 2026, will include six of Juiced’s most popular add-ons, while all remaining Juiced add-ons will remain available to existing customers. Keith and Todd Jusas will join Quickbase’s presales and platform operations teams, where they will contribute their expertise in product development and go-to-market strategy.



