Global Disposable Endoscopes Market to Reach USD 2.67 Billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global disposable endoscopes market is projected to reach USD 2.67 billion by 2030, growing from USD 0.95 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period. This surge is driven by the worldwide shift toward minimally invasive surgeries, rising demand for infection-free clinical workflows, and advancements in 4K/3D visualization, fluorescence imaging, and ergonomic device design.

Today’s healthcare providers face escalating procedural volumes across pulmonology, gastroenterology, urology, orthopedics, and ENT—intensifying the need for single-use endoscopes that enhance patient safety, eliminate reprocessing, and improve operational efficiency. Hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers are increasingly prioritizing sterility, speed, and bedside readiness, accelerating adoption across clinical settings.

What Is Driving Market Growth?

The rise in chronic diseases including cancer, gastrointestinal disorders, respiratory illnesses, and urinary tract conditions is fueling the need for frequent endoscopic interventions. As healthcare systems seek to reduce cross-contamination risks and procedural downtime, disposable endoscopes offer critical value by removing the need for costly sterilization and equipment reprocessing.

Minimally invasive surgery trends are strengthening market momentum, especially in urology, gastroenterology, and pulmonology, where demand for portable, high-quality visualization tools continues to climb. In addition, regulatory support, technological advancement, and improvements in hospital infrastructure across emerging markets present significant expansion opportunities.

However, high per-procedure costs, strict regulatory pathways, reimbursement constraints, and medical waste concerns continue to challenge broader market penetration—particularly in cost-sensitive regions.

Market Breakdown

By Type — Urology endoscopes lead global demand due to the high incidence of urinary tract disorders and kidney stones. Single-use ureteroscopes are widely preferred by hospitals and clinics for their ability to reduce contamination, eliminate reprocessing, and enhance procedural efficiency.

By Clinical Usage — The surgical usage segment dominates in 2024, driven by growth in minimally invasive procedures and the need to improve patient safety and infection control.

By Application — Gastroenterology is projected to grow the fastest through 2030 as global prevalence of GI disorders continues to rise and endoscopic screenings become more routine.

By End User — Hospitals hold the largest share, while ambulatory surgical centers and mobile endoscopy services are rapidly increasing adoption due to lower infrastructure requirements.

By Region — North America remains the largest and fastest-growing market, supported by advanced healthcare systems, high chronic disease rates, strong regulatory backing, and earlier adoption of next-generation medical technologies.

Competitive Landscape & Recent Strategic Moves

The market is consolidated, with Olympus Corporation (Japan), KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG (Germany), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), HOYA Corporation (Japan), and Ambu A/S (Denmark) collectively commanding more than 50% of global market share. Competitive strategies include aggressive product development, regulatory approvals, mergers, and global distribution expansion.

Recent milestones include:

June 2025 – Ambu receives expanded FDA 510(k) clearance for the aScope 5 Cysto HD, enabling use in PCNL procedures.

May 2025 – Ambu introduces new blade sizes for the SureSight Connect video laryngoscopy platform.

February 2025 – Ambu secures CE mark expansion for aScope 5 Cysto HD for single-use cysto-nephroscopy.

April 2025 – KARL STORZ launches Slimline C-MAC S single-use video laryngoscope for complex airway management.

January 2025 – KARL STORZ acquires Swiss distributor ANKLIN, strengthening direct sales capability.

Why This Market Matters Now

Rising infection-control priorities, hospital efficiency pressures, and increased patient safety awareness are accelerating the transition from reusable to disposable scopes. The shift is reshaping procurement models, procedural workflows, and capital planning—impacting purchasing decisions across hospitals, ASCs, mobile endoscopy providers, and diagnostic centers worldwide.

For emerging economies, rapid healthcare modernization and investment in advanced technology are creating new demand for cost-efficient, ready-to-use endoscopy solutions.

Industry Outlook

The disposable endoscopes market is positioned for sustained growth supported by:

Expanding surgical volumes and aging population base

Continuous imaging and design innovation

Increasing global awareness of hospital-acquired infection risk

Rising presence of startups offering cost-effective single-use solutions

Leading players including Olympus Corporation, Ambu A/S, Boston Scientific, KARL STORZ, Verathon Inc., Innovex Medical, Hunan Vathin Medical Instrument, GI View, and Uroviu Corporation continue to advance capabilities in imaging, miniaturization, and ergonomics to strengthen global portfolios and market competitiveness.

