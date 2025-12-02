Louder.ai, Inc. Launches $1.5 Million Capital Raise to Scale Its Patented Crowdfunded Digital Advertising Platform

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Louder.ai, Inc., a New York–based advertising technology company, today announced the launch of its $1.5 million fundraising round to expand and commercialize its patented platform that merges crowdfunding with advanced programmatic advertising. The raise is open to the public, with investments starting at just $500, allowing supporters to become shareholders in a company that is redefining how movements, brands, and causes amplify their message online.

Louder.ai was built on a simple but transformative idea: What if the people who believe in a message could also be the people who fund its reach? That concept led to the development of a patented system that integrates supporter contributions directly into advertising budgets—turning communities into amplifiers and allowing campaigns to scale organically.

Solving a Growing Problem in Digital Advertising

Traditional digital advertising increasingly disadvantages grassroots movements, emerging brands, and cause-driven organizations. Rising CPMs, consolidated corporate control, and shrinking organic reach make it harder than ever for smaller voices to be heard.

Louder.ai flips this model by enabling communities—not corporations—to determine what messages rise above the noise.

A Patented Solution: Crowdfunded Programmatic Advertising

The Louder.ai platform integrates crowdfunding directly into the ad delivery process. Supporters contribute to ad budgets, transforming every donor into an investor in the message itself.

Key capabilities include:

Crowdfunded Ad Budgets: Supporters fund advertising directly, enabling campaigns that effectively pay for themselves.

Supporters fund advertising directly, enabling campaigns that effectively pay for themselves. Interactive Video Ads: Engaging, clickable, high-performance units that drive audiences to custom landing pages optimized for action .

Engaging, clickable, high-performance units that drive audiences to custom landing pages optimized for action Precision Audience Targeting: Behavioral, demographic, and interest-based targeting ensures that every dollar reaches the people most likely to engage.

Behavioral, demographic, and interest-based targeting ensures that every dollar reaches the people most likely to engage. Lower Advertising Costs: The patented methodology stretches budgets further than traditional ad platforms.

“This isn’t just advertising—it’s movement-building infrastructure,” Ablow said.

Why Now?

Louder.ai’s launch comes at a moment of seismic change:

The creator economy is reshaping media influence

Startups and social causes seek alternatives to costly legacy advertising

Political and cultural movements rely on digital amplification more than ever

Communities want to participate, not just consume

Louder.ai sits precisely at this intersection—leveraging crowdfunding, digital ads, and community-driven communication to create a new playbook for impact.

Use of Funds

The $1.5 million raise will accelerate:

Expansion of platform infrastructure and engineering

Deployment into political, nonprofit, brand, and social-impact markets

Go-to-market partnerships with media and technology firms

Growth of customer onboarding, sales, and support operations

Investors can participate with a minimum investment of $500.

A New Way to Own the Future of Influence

“This is an opportunity for anyone who believes in our mission to own a piece of it,” Ablow said. “The future of advertising isn’t about who has the biggest budget—it’s about who has the strongest community.”

How to Invest

Interested investors can view offering documents, disclosures, and secure their shares at: www.Louder.ai/invest.

About Louder.ai, Inc.

Louder.ai, Inc. is a patented digital advertising platform that merges crowdfunding with programmatic advertising to democratize digital influence. By enabling supporters to fund targeted ad campaigns directly, Louder.ai empowers brands, causes, and creators to amplify their messages through community-driven reach.

Media Contact:

Louder.ai, Inc.

New York, NY

Email: info@louder.ai