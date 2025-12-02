Binah Capital Group Chief Business Development & Engagement Officer, Ryan Marcus, Named Finalist in the ThinkAdvisor 2025 Luminaries Awards

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BINAH Capital Group, Inc. (“BINAH” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BCG; BCGWW), a leading financial-services enterprise supporting independent advisors through its affiliated broker-dealers, today announced that its Chief Business Development & Engagement Officer, Ryan Marcus, has been named a Finalist in the ThinkAdvisor 2025 Luminaries Awards in the Thought Leader of the Year category.

Now in its fifth year, ThinkAdvisor’s Luminaries Awards program recognizes firms and individuals who are setting new standards in financial services, highlighting leadership, innovation, and measurable impact across the wealth management ecosystem.

The recognition reflects Binah Capital Group’s sustained focus on advisor growth, strategic business development, and thought leadership that helps shape best practices across the independent channel. Through its business development office, the firm continues to deepen advisor support, broaden access to sophisticated solutions, and identify new and innovative ways to deliver meaningful value to the advisors it serves.

“We are honored that ThinkAdvisor has recognized a member of our Executive team through this nomination,” said Craig Gould, Chief Executive Officer of Binah Capital Group. “This acknowledgment reflects the strength of our business development team and the contributions Ryan brings to our ongoing efforts. It highlights the work our entire organization is doing to champion independent financial professionals, deliver meaningful resources to their practices, and raise the standard for how our industry serves clients.”

A panel of independent judges comprising experienced industry professionals will select the 2025 Luminaries winners. Honorees will be celebrated at an awards event at the New York Hilton Midtown on December 4, 2025.

About Binah Capital Group

Binah Capital Group (“Binah Capital”, “Binah” or the “Company”), is a financial services enterprise that owns and operates a network of industry-leading firms that empower independent financial advisors. As a national broker-dealer aggregator, Binah specializes in delivering value through its innovative hybrid-friendly model, making it an optimal platform for RIAs navigating today’s complex financial landscape. Binah’s portfolio companies are built to help advisors run, manage, and execute commission-based business seamlessly while providing best in class resources to support their advisory practice. We don’t just offer tools—we cultivate partnerships. Binah Capital Group stands alongside RIAs as a trusted ally, delivering the structure, flexibility, and cutting-edge solutions they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

