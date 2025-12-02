EnsembleIQ’s Hospitality Technology Opens Nominations for 2026 Top Women in Restaurant Technology and Rising Star Awards

CHICAGO, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ’s Hospitality Technology (HT) opens nominations for the tenth annual Top Women in Restaurant Technology Awards, sponsored by Loop AI. The Awards recognize and honor a diverse array of women in the restaurant technology industry, including restaurant companies and technology providers. The Rising Star Awards are open to individuals who have been working in the restaurant technology industry for less than five years. The Award aims to recognize individuals who are rewriting the rules of the industry with creativity, leadership, and expertise.

"At Loop AI, we believe that visionary, innovation-driven leadership is the heart of the hospitality industry. By sponsoring this year’s Top Women in Restaurant Technology and Rising Star Awards, we are proud to celebrate the individuals driving meaningful change,” says Anand Tumuluru, Founder and CEO of Loop AI, a pioneering delivery profitability platform built for restaurant brands, helping operators maximize margins and streamline delivery operations. “These remarkable leaders are redefining what’s possible in restaurant innovation. Their vision and technical brilliance are setting new standards for how restaurants operate, engage guests, and grow sustainably. We’re inspired by their impact and proud to celebrate their role in shaping the future of our industry.”

“Celebrating a decade of the Top Women in Restaurant Technology Awards is a significant milestone and a testament to the incredible women powering innovation in the restaurants,” says Robert Firpo-Cappiello, editor-in-chief of Hospitality Technology. “By opening the Rising Star Award to all early-career professionals, regardless of gender, we’re championing the next generation of industry leaders. These awards are specifically designed to recognize and elevate dynamic newcomers making waves and helping to redefine modern restaurant operations.”

The award categories:



Rising Star in Restaurant Technology: Presented to any individual with less than five years of industry experience who has demonstrated leadership and is making a mark in restaurant technology.

Top Women in Restaurant Technology - Innovator Award: Presented to women with more than five years of restaurant technology experience who are forward thinkers and have executed on tools and strategies to transform the restaurant technology space.

Top Women in Restaurant Technology - Lifetime Achievement Award: Presented in recognition of a lifetime (minimum 20 years) of service and accomplishments in the restaurant technology industry.

Winners will be chosen by Hospitality Technology magazine and members of its Research Advisory Board and will be honored at an awards program at MURTEC March 9-11, 2026 at Caesars Palace. Register here .

Submit nominations here . Nominations are open through January 12, 2026.

About Loop

Loop is a pioneering SaaS provider that specializes in helping maximize profitability and operational excellence for restaurants in the 3rd party delivery space. By addressing critical pain points such as financial reconciliation, star rating, real-time store availability management, and marketing optimization, Loop AI offers a comprehensive suite designed to elevate the customer experience and financial outcomes for its partners like Dave's hot chicken, Whataburger, and Jollibee.

About Hospitality Technology

Hospitality Technology (HT) is the only multichannel brand dedicated to covering the role of information technology in improving business performance for both hotel and restaurant operators.

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase. We help retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage.