Building a Culture of Safety: Ontario One Call & Landscape Ontario Partner to Promote Safe Excavation

GUELPH, Ontario, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontario One Call, the province’s Public Safety Administrative Authority responsible for promoting and facilitating safe excavation, and Landscape Ontario, the premier association representing the landscape horticulture trades in the province, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote a stronger culture of safety and damage prevention across Ontario’s landscape and horticultural sector.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to ensuring that all landscape and horticulture professionals have the knowledge and tools to work safely around buried infrastructure, protecting people, property, and the essential services that connect Ontario communities.

“This partnership reflects Ontario One Call’s commitment to building a culture of safety through collaboration,” said Mitch Panciuk, President & CEO of Ontario One Call. “By working closely with Landscape Ontario and its 2500 Members, we are helping industry professionals access the training and support they need to dig safely and protect the infrastructure that keeps Ontario running.”

Through the partnership, Landscape Ontario members will now have access to exclusive pricing for Ontario One Call training and educational resources, including the KnowR!sk and GroundWork courses. These programs are designed to help excavators understand their legal responsibilities under the Ontario Underground Infrastructure Notification System Act, 2012, while building the practical knowledge needed to prevent damage before it happens. Together, they reinforce a simple but vital message: Click Before You Dig - It’s the Law.

“Landscape Ontario members work in every corner of this province, and safety is at the heart of everything they do,” said LO’s executive director Joe Salemi. “Partnering with Ontario One Call ensures our members have access to the knowledge they need to keep projects moving safely – and to return home safe at the end of their workday. Together, we’re helping build a stronger, safer industry.”

“This partnership between Ontario One Call and Landscape Ontario underscores our shared commitment to protecting Ontario, its people, communities, and critical infrastructure. By working together, we help ensure that every dig is safe, every service is safeguarded, and every community can thrive," said Honourable Stephen Crawford, Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement. "As our government advances an ambitious plan to build more homes, infrastructure, and vibrant communities, we remain steadfast in making safety a collective responsibility for everyone who contributes to Ontario’s growth.”

This partnership supports Ontario’s broader building and infrastructure goals, ensuring that as the province continues to grow, safety remains a shared responsibility across all trades. It also marks a continued evolution in Ontario One Call’s approach to modern, collaborative regulation, emphasizing education and partnership as the foundation of long-term public safety.

For more information on the partnership and training opportunities, visit: https://ontarioonecall.ca/

About Ontario One Call

Ontario One Call is a public safety administrative authority that acts as a communications link between underground infrastructure owners and individuals who are planning to dig in the province of Ontario. In 2012, the Ontario Underground Infrastructure Notification System Act, 2012 was passed, which stipulates by law that everyone in the province of Ontario must contact Ontario One Call for locates before they dig.

About Landscape Ontario

Landscape Ontario Horticultural Trades Association (LO) is the province’s premier horticultural trades association, with more than 2,600 professional members, 10 regional chapters and 10 sector groups. Its mission is to be the leader in representing, promoting and fostering a favourable climate for the advancement of the landscape horticulture industry in Ontario.

