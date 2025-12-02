SUSE Introduces AI-ready Container Management Platform Powered by AWS

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (re:Invent) – SUSE Rancher for AWS, available in AWS Marketplace, delivers enterprises AI readiness, simplicity, control and cost optimization for containerized workloads. Announced today by SUSE, a global leader in enterprise open source solutions, SUSE Rancher Prime for AWS is a purpose-built version of SUSE’s flagship container management platform. Designed for Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Services (Amazon EKS)-specific environments, the solution is integrated with Amazon Web Services (AWS) technologies, including Amazon Q and Amazon Bedrock, enabling customers to leverage the full power of SUSE's AI-ready, resilient-by-design platforms to accelerate innovation and simplify management of their Amazon EKS estates.

"SUSE Rancher for AWS delivers more than just operational efficiency; it gives customers compounding value from their AWS services. We are simplifying the complexity of modern platforms, ensuring customers can easily build, manage, and scale their most demanding AI workloads, turning today's challenges into tomorrow's strategic opportunities,” said Peter Smails, SVP, General Manager, Cloud Native at SUSE. “The surge in AI infrastructure management is a defining moment for the enterprise, and SUSE is at the heart of empowering it. Through our deepened collaboration with AWS, we are bringing the power of our portfolio directly to customers on AWS, including their cutting-edge AI technologies like Amazon Q and Amazon Bedrock.”

Simple, secure management for Amazon EKS with SUSE Rancher on AWS

SUSE Rancher for AWS is the AI-powered, SaaS platform that helps teams bridge the skills gap and operational learning curve. It simplifies complex lifecycle management, drastically reducing tool sprawl and technical debt by delivering unified management, security, observability and cost optimization. It empowers developers to confidently build, deploy, and scale production-ready, secure cloud native workloads.

Container Management Leadership in AWS Marketplace

Built-in AI Assistant: SUSE Rancher for AWS simplifies and accelerates daily Kubernetes operations. It introduces a built-in AI Assistant, powered by Amazon Q and Amazon Bedrock, which delivers real-time insights, guided workflows, and contextual remediation directly within the Rancher Manager interface. The AI Assistant directly solves complexity by helping engineers detect issues faster, bridging skill gaps to standardize security and operational excellence, and significantly reducing technical debt for highly efficient and cost-effective operations. This follows several key AI updates from SUSE, all designed to ensure AI-ready infrastructure. SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 16 release , which introduced MCP components; SUSE AI's Universal Proxy ; and SUSE Rancher Prime's new AI agent .

Unified Control & Governance: SUSE Rancher for AWS provides unified control and compliance for every Amazon EKS cluster across regions and accounts. SUSE Rancher for AWS establishes a single pane of glass for policy enforcement, access management and lifecycle governance. It provides IT teams with a consistent security posture and centralized management for their entire AWS fleet.

Optimized Consumption & Cost: With SUSE Observability and spot instance optimization, Rancher continuously provides the visibility and efficiency tools necessary to ensure the lowest total cost of ownership in its class.





Having earned triple AWS Competency status, SUSE demonstrates high technical expertise, verifiable customer success, and rigorous security standards across specific domains. By delivering the full spectrum of container management on AWS—from secure deployment to automated scaling , SUSE Rancher for AWS enables customers to build faster, deploy smarter, and scale securely.

To learn more about SUSE’s collaboration with AWS please visit here .

To get started on SUSE Rancher for AWS, visit here .

About SUSE

SUSE is a global leader in enterprise open source software, across Linux operating systems, Kubernetes container management, Edge solutions and AI. The majority of the Fortune 500 rely on SUSE to provide resilient infrastructure, enabling IT leaders to optimize cost and manage heterogeneous environments. SUSE collaborates with partners and communities to provide organizations with choices to maximize their current IT systems and innovate with next-generation technologies across traditional on-premises, to cloud native, multi-cloud to edge and beyond. For more information, visit www.suse.com .

