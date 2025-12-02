Mount Logan Capital Inc. to Participate in the Northland Capital Markets Growth Conference on December 16, 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Logan Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: MLCI) (“Mount Logan” or the “Company”) today announced that it will participate in the Northland Capital Markets Growth Conference, to be held virtually on December 16, 2025.

Members of Mount Logan’s leadership team will host one-on-one and small group meetings with investors throughout the event. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with Mount Logan are encouraged to contact their Northland Capital Markets representative or email gc@northlandcapitalmarkets.com.

About Mount Logan Capital Inc.

Mount Logan Capital Inc. is an integrated alternative asset management and insurance solutions firm focused on generating durable, fee-based revenue and long-term value creation. The Company leverages differentiated investment strategies alongside permanent insurance capital to deliver attractive, risk-adjusted returns across market cycles.

Through its subsidiaries, Mount Logan Management LLC and Ability Insurance Company, Mount Logan manages and invests across private and public credit markets in North America and the reinsurance of annuity products. This integrated platform is designed to provide stable earnings, downside protection, and a low risk of principal impairment through the credit cycle.

As of September 30, 2025, Mount Logan Capital had over $2.1 billion in assets under management.

