Citizen Health Joins Forces with UCB to Accelerate Drug Development across Epilepsy and Rare Diseases

SAN FRANCISCO and ATLANTA, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citizen Health today announced a new strategic partnership with UCB, a global biopharmaceutical leader in neurological and autoimmune research and development. The multi-year collaboration launches with a focus on epilepsy and five rare disease indications.

By combining Citizen Health’s advanced AI-driven patient insights and advocacy networks with UCB’s expertise in drug development, the partnership aims to help deliver faster, more patient-centered solutions. Citizen Health members who choose to share their data for research will make up the patient cohorts for pre-clinical research through post-marketing surveillance, participating in the full journey of the drug discovery and development process with UCB.

“UCB is leading the next wave of innovation in epilepsy and rare conditions,” said Farid Vij, CEO of Citizen Health. “We’re proud to partner with a team that deeply understands the needs of rare disease patients and is committed to advancing more efficient, patient-driven research models. In our work together across rare and ultra-rare programs, we’ve seen UCB’s unwavering dedication and readiness to tackle the most complex challenges. They are a forward-looking company that recognizes the power of technology and AI to improve patient experience and accelerate drug development. Together, we’re focused on dramatically shortening the path to life-changing therapies.”

Citizen Health and UCB will promote the partnership at the 2025 American Epilepsy Society Annual Meeting , held Dec. 5-9 in Atlanta, Ga. The companies will explore new opportunities for industry and patient engagement on the Citizen Health platform to fuel this research.

“Citizen Health is harnessing the power of AI and patient communities to help reshape the future of rare disease research in regard to clinical care,” commented Kimberly Moran, PhD, MBA, Head of U.S. Rare Diseases at UCB. “This is an opportunity to fundamentally change the time and cost burdens of clinical research for the betterment of our industry and society at large. We are thrilled to work with a team that lives and breathes the patient experience every day.”

This innovative framework creates new opportunities for patients to share real-world data for the creation of better treatments, and engage with clinical trials earlier and more easily, matching them to research and reducing barriers to participation through proactive, accessible communications. Both companies are focused on transparent, simplified patient communication and consent processes that improve patient understanding and trust in the long-term efforts of the health system.

Justin West, MD, Co-Founder, President of the KCNT1 Epilepsy Foundation, noted, “The epilepsy community needs bold partnerships like this to fuel real innovation for future therapies and cures. I’m thrilled to see Citizen Health and UCB put patients at the center of their work and look forward to supporting their efforts to break new ground for families like mine.”

Epilepsy represents a meaningful segment of current Citizen Health users, and Citizen Health is seeing explosive community growth on the platform as patients seek out personalized health record navigation and community support. Epilepsy is a brain disorder that causes recurring, unprovoked seizures, or sudden surges of abnormal and excessive electrical activity in the brain. Seizures negatively impact patients’ relationships, work, and their ability to do everyday tasks like driving.

According to the Centers for Disease Control , epilepsy impacts an estimated 3 million adults in the U.S. and nearly half a million children, costing the healthcare system over $5 billion annually.

Beyond clinical research, Citizen Health and UCB will collaborate on experimental business models and up to three novel AI use cases, exploring new ways to leverage technology for safe, secure, and consumer-focused healthcare.

Colin Lake, VP and head of digital care transformation, neurology and rare disease at UCB, added, “Partnerships like this are vital to our digital strategy as we continue to reimagine how we connect with patients. Citizen Health stands out for its genuine dedication to putting patients first, improving every touchpoint with the health system, and its deep understanding of the patient journey. Together, we aim to make a lasting difference from the very first diagnosis through every stage of a patient’s life.”

About Citizen Health

Citizen Health is building the future of healthcare, starting with rare disease. By combining AI, community, and longitudinal data, Citizen empowers patients to take control of their care and contribute to the richest research-grade dataset in healthcare. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, and backed by leading investors including 8VC, Headline, Transformation Capital, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, and prominent angels. For more information, visit https://www.citizen.health.

About UCB

UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With approximately 9,000 people in approximately 40 countries, the company generated revenue of € 6.1 billion in 2024. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us on X: @UCBUSA.

