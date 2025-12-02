ABB unveils advanced single-device analyzer for measuring four gas contaminants

The next-generation Sensi+ NG measures oxygen (O₂) in natural gas and biogas alongside hydrogen sulfide (H₂S), water vapor (H₂O) and carbon dioxide (CO₂)

Measuring the four most critical gas contaminants in a single analyzer replaces the need for multiple devices

Sensi+ NG supports natural gas and biogas producers as well as upstream and midstream pipeline operators with real-time gas quality monitoring

QUÉBEC CITY, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABB has launched Sensi+ NG, the latest evolution of its innovative multi-gas contaminant analyzer for the biogas and natural gas industries. Building on the success of its first solution, ABB continues to innovate by adding oxygen (O₂) measurement to Sensi+ NG's existing capabilities for trace-level measurement of hydrogen sulfide (H₂S), water vapor (H₂O) and carbon dioxide (CO₂). This addition enables continuous, real-time monitoring of the four most critical gas components in a single device. The 4-in-1 analyzer is engineered to support operational safety, enhance productivity and reduce maintenance, contributing to more efficient and reliable performance in industrial environments.

Natural gas contaminants are a significant challenge to an operator’s business as they represent both a safety and pipeline integrity risk due to corrosion. Sensi+ NG ensures that before biogas or biomethane is injected into the gas grid, gas quality meets strict pipeline standards, allowing for safe and reliable transmission.

ABB developed and deployed the original multi-gas contaminant analyzer as a collaborative project with a North American natural gas pipeline leader.

“The original solution was already a revolution in the market with its multi-gas analysis ability, ease of installation, operation and maintenance as well as its reduced footprint and cost of operation,” said Stefan Parmentier, Global Product Manager, Industrial ICOS at ABB’s Measurement & Analytics division. “The enhanced Sensi+ NG is a rugged and intelligent device that builds on that legacy by continuously monitoring the four most critical gas contaminants, ensuring product flow and protecting the safety of assets, environment and people.”

Powered by ABB’s innovative OA-ICOS™ laser technology, Sensi+ NG delivers nearly instant insights and monitoring of natural gas and biogas streams. It also builds on the technology’s capability to allow for the installation of a single analyzer for multiple applications.

Reliable gas readings and fast response time

By consolidating multiple measurements into one smart device, Sensi+ NG maximizes efficiency and performance while improving operational continuity.

Adding O₂ to the mix further enhances process optimization, supporting operators with early problem detection with no missed “upset” events, no false calls or shut-ins, while maintaining regulatory compliance.

Sensi+ NG simplifies operations as a 4-in-1 analyzer by eliminating the need for consumables, frequent calibration or complex maintenance, also reducing the number of devices required. Together, these improvements help minimize product waste and maximize uptime to ensure facility safety and productivity.

There is little to no chance of cross-interference and minimum long-term drift, meaning Sensi+ NG delivers confidence across operations and applications. Its low-maintenance design is particularly advantageous for biogas facilities in remote or rural locations, where operational simplicity and durability are essential.

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this ‘Engineered to Outrun’. The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB’s shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com

ABB’s Process Automation business automates, electrifies and digitalizes industrial operations that address a wide range of essential needs – from supplying energy, water and materials, to producing goods and transporting them to market. With its ~20,000 employees, leading technology and service expertise, ABB Process Automation helps process, hybrid and maritime industries outrun – leaner and cleaner. go.abb/processautomation

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1b75adb-ef11-4d78-b08b-76136e574d3f