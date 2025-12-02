Bath & Body Works Announces the Return of Annual Candle Day

Highly Anticipated Annual Event Brings Newness, Beloved Fan-Favorites and Limited-Edition Candles During the Ultimate Holiday Shopping Weekend

Bath & Body Works announces the return of its highly anticipated Annual Candle Day event, featuring exclusive new scents, fan-favorite throwbacks and limited-edition candles; the sale starts online at 10 p.m. on Dec. 4 and continues in stores from Dec. 5–7, 2025.

During Candle Day weekend, consumers can purchase the brand’s 3-wick candles at the lowest price of the year—$9.95 each—choosing from over 180 candles, including new releases.

Celebrating its 14th year, Candle Day has become a highly anticipated shopping holiday, drawing millions of consumers online and in stores, and showcasing Bath & Body Works’ dedication to craftsmanship and innovation in home fragrance.



COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get ready for the return of Bath & Body Works’ most anticipated event of the year— Annual Candle Day. It’s the once-a-year tradition fans anticipate all season, rallying together for early wakeups, shopping game plans and the thrill of discovery. For one weekend only, shoppers can explore Candle Day exclusives, new fragrances, limited-edition finds and fan-favorite throwbacks. This year’s sale will run online from 10 p.m. ET Thursday, Dec. 4, through Sunday, Dec. 7, while in-store shopping will take place Friday, Dec. 5, through Sunday, Dec. 7.

During Candle Day weekend, consumers can shop Bath & Body Works’ iconic 3-wick candles at the lowest price of the year: just $9.95 each and get access to exclusive new fragrances. With more than 180 candles on sale, there’s a scent for every mood and moment.

Now in its 14th year, Candle Day has become a fan-favorite holiday and a highly anticipated moment for the brand, with people lining up before stores open to get access to their favorite fragrances. It’s one of Bath & Body Works’ biggest shopping events of the year, drawing millions of shoppers across stores, the website and the app. The scale is staggering—lined up end-to-end, every 3-wick candle sold during Candle Day weekend in 2024 alone would span about 1,700 miles, roughly the distance from the southern tip of Florida to Portland, Maine.

“Candle Day is a cherished tradition that our customers countdown to every year,” said Betsy Schumacher, chief merchandising officer at Bath & Body Works. “It’s the ultimate Bath & Body Works shopping event— a moment when we deliver what we do best: high-quality 3-wick candles , crafted with innovation and artistry, alongside new fragrances and exclusive surprises designed to give consumers exactly what they desire.”

As a home fragrance leader, Bath & Body Works partners with world-renowned perfumers and top fragrance houses—the same that work with luxury brands—to create its famous 3-wick candles. Each candle is meticulously developed to deliver a rich, consistent scent experience from first light to final burn, blending science and artistry for the ultimate home fragrance.

Candle Day Assortment

This year’s robust assortment includes a mix of fan favorites like Fresh Balsam and Winter Candy Apple, new releases like Butterscotch Swirl and Rum Rum Reindeer , and a Candle Day first—a limited edition Keepsake 3-wick candle with exclusive packaging. Candle Day 2025 will feature more than 50 drops with exclusive 3-wick candles such as:

Holiday Dill-ight — Limited Edition: Inspired by the quirky holiday tradition, join the ultimate holiday hunt by snagging a limited-edition pickle candle.

— Inspired by the quirky holiday tradition, join the ultimate holiday hunt by snagging a limited-edition pickle candle. Sundae Funday — New: Neapolitan Ice Cream, Gummy Candies, Glazed Cherries, Butterscotch Swirl, Sugared Waffle Cone and Hot Fudge Drizzle come together in this decadent gourmand collection.

— Neapolitan Ice Cream, Gummy Candies, Glazed Cherries, Butterscotch Swirl, Sugared Waffle Cone and Hot Fudge Drizzle come together in this decadent gourmand collection. Perfect Pairings — New: Fun and unexpected foodie fragrances like Coffee & Donuts, Chips & Salsa, Pizza & Ranch and Popcorn & Slushie make up this creative collection.

— Fun and unexpected foodie fragrances like Coffee & Donuts, Chips & Salsa, Pizza & Ranch and Popcorn & Slushie make up this creative collection. From The Vault — Back for a limited time : Hand-selected by the brand’s millions of loyalty members, this collection includes iconic scents like Smoked Vanilla, Brown Sugar & Fig, Snowday, Blueberry Sugar and Vanilla Snowflake.

— : Hand-selected by the brand’s millions of loyalty members, this collection includes iconic scents like Smoked Vanilla, Brown Sugar & Fig, Snowday, Blueberry Sugar and Vanilla Snowflake. Holiday Bucket List — Can’t-miss holiday fragrances including Rum Rum Reindeer (new), Christmas Road Trip (new), Sweater Weather, Merry Mimosa and Vanilla Balsam.

— Can’t-miss holiday fragrances including Rum Rum Reindeer (new), Christmas Road Trip (new), Sweater Weather, Merry Mimosa and Vanilla Balsam. Host With The Most — Sophisticated picks for holiday hosting, including Black Tie, Tis The Season, Cranberry Pear Bellini and Vanilla Buttermint.

— Sophisticated picks for holiday hosting, including Black Tie, Tis The Season, Cranberry Pear Bellini and Vanilla Buttermint. Fan Favorites in Candle Form — Back for a limited time : Moonlight Path, with fan favorites including In The Stars, Japanese Cherry Blossom, Ocean, A Thousand Wishes and Platinum.

— : Moonlight Path, with fan favorites including In The Stars, Japanese Cherry Blossom, Ocean, A Thousand Wishes and Platinum. First Sign of Spring — E arly seasonal favorites: Fresh Cut Lilacs, Black Teakwood, Pineapple Sunrise, Pink Apple Punch, Mahogany Coconut and Peach Bellini in colorful glass vessels.

— Fresh Cut Lilacs, Black Teakwood, Pineapple Sunrise, Pink Apple Punch, Mahogany Coconut and Peach Bellini in colorful glass vessels. White Barn Colored Glass Spring — Spring scents in décor-friendly colored glass, Laundry Day, Paris Cafe, Vanilla Bean, Pineapple Mango, Watermelon Lemonade, Rose Water & Ivy, Eucalyptus Rain and Island Margarita.

— Spring scents in décor-friendly colored glass, Laundry Day, Paris Cafe, Vanilla Bean, Pineapple Mango, Watermelon Lemonade, Rose Water & Ivy, Eucalyptus Rain and Island Margarita. Gingham Nation Essentials — Lemon, Lavender, Vanilla, Rose and Cinnamon.

HOW TO SHOP CANDLE DAY

Consumers can shop Candle Day exclusives online via bathandbodyworks.com, via the Bath & Body Works app and in stores. This year’s sale will begin online on Thursday, Dec. 4 at 10 p.m. ET. On Friday, Dec. 5, Bath & Body Works’ stores across the U.S. will open at 6 a.m. local time for early in-store shopping.

For tips on candle care and safety, visit bathandbodyworks.com.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Home of America’s Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company’s predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables it to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at 1,934 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada, 544 international franchised locations and an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com (as of November 1, 2025).

