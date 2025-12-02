Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP Ranked in Chambers and Partners’ 2026 New York Spotlight Guide in the Securities and Litigation: Securities Practices

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP announced today that it was named to Chambers and Partners’ 2026 New York Spotlight Guide in its Securities and Litigation: Securities practice area categories. The guide highlights small and mid-market firms, recognizing those that are well-known for their expertise in certain selected practice areas.

The firms ranked in the Litigation: Securities category were awarded for deftly handling the uptick in securities litigation filings that covered shareholder disputes, contested M&A bids, corporate governance claims, and domestic and international corporate reorganizations and restructurings. The firms were recognized for their ability to maintain a foothold in the market, despite high interest rates and increasing SEC regulatory scrutiny that has impacted deal-making.

“This recognition by Chambers and Partners is the natural result of the dedicated efforts of our NYC-based team that works tirelessly to meet the needs of our clients,” said Ross Carmel, name partner at Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel. “SRFC continues to expand its footprint across the global securities law industry, and that starts with our people.”

“Litigation around complicated securities transactions is difficult, precise work. Our team of legal experts always takes the necessary time to ensure our clients are getting the top-tier legal counsel needed to achieve the outcomes for them that they deserve,” said Marc Ross, name partner at Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel. “It’s always great to see our work recognized by organizations like Chambers and Partners, but the ultimate measure of success is the satisfaction of our client base; our endgame is to always do right by them.”

“New York is and has always been our home, instilling a grit and work ethic that makes state recognition from Chambers and Partners all that much more meaningful,” said Gregory Sichenzia, founding partner at Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel. “As we move into 2026, we expect to achieve even more recognition, as our team of top-tier legal experts grows and our prominence throughout the securities legal industry expands and dominates.”

