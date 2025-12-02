GoldHaven Resources Completes Eight Diamond Drill Holes at Copeçal Gold Project in Brazil: Ninth Hole Underway To Follow Up Sulphide Intersection in Hole 4 East Target

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH | OTCQB: GHVNF | Frankfurt: 4QS) (“GoldHaven” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the successful completion of eight diamond drill holes at its 100%-owned Copeçal Gold Project in Mato Grosso State, Brazil.

The maiden diamond drilling program, focused on high priority gold targets outlined by soil and auger geochemistry supported by geophysical surveys, has now been expanded to include a ninth drill hole.

With encouraging progress to date, the addition of a ninth drill hole to the program—now advancing at the eastern target—will directly follow up on the promising disseminated pyrite–chalcopyrite sulphide interval intersected in Hole COPE-PDH-004. This targeted step-out is designed to further assess the potential scale and continuity of this emerging mineralized zone.





Figure 1: Location of reconnaissance drill holes completed at the Copecal Project to date (COPE-PDH001 – COP-PDH008) testing both the East and West Anomalies.





Figure 2: Images of core from hole COP-004 showing Phyllic Alteration (Quartz-Sericite-Pyrite-Calcite) of sheared biotite granitoid and associated fine disseminated pyrite – chalcopyrite

Program Highlights

Sulphide mineralization (disseminated fine grained, pyrite and chalcopyrite) was intersected in hole COPE-PDH-004 from 79m to the end of the hole at 100.25m associated with weak to moderate phyllic alteration (quartz – muscovite-sericite-calcite) within a sheared medium grained biotite - granitoid.

As previously messaged, the intersection of sulphides in hole COPE-PDH-004 provided the first real evidence from drilling completed to date of potential mineralization as a probable source for the anomalous surface gold in soil and auger sample anomalism at the East Target.

Hole COPE-PDH-009 (in progress) is a follow-up hole aimed at testing the depth extension of the mineralization intersected in hole COPE-PDH-004.

Assay results from holes COPE-PDH-004 and the saprolite portions of holes COPE-PDH-001 and 002 are awaited.

Eight diamond drill holes completed to date totaling (889.55m) comprising 441.7 metres (4 holes) at the East Target and 447.85 metres (4 holes) at the West Target.

The four holes (COPE-PDH-005, 006, 007 and 008) drilled at the West Target intersected saprolite to a vertical depth of approximately 50m. The bedrock beneath the saprolite comprises sheared granodiorite gneiss and biotite schist with sporadic quartz veining and zone richer in sericite – muscovite and deformed pegmatitic phases. Geological logging and sampling of these holes is in progress. The enhanced thickness of the Saprolite in this area was not expected.

The ninth hole COPE PDH009 (figure 3) is planned to drill 200m down-hole depth at the East Anomaly.







Table 1: Tabulation of drilling statistics to date at Copeçal.





Figure 3: Location and planning section through hole COPE-PDH-009 (drilling in progress) following up sulphide mineralization (pyrite – chalcopyrite) associated with phyllic alteration (quartz – sericite – pyrite - calcite) intersected within sheared biotite granitoid in hole COPE-PDH-004.

Once the ninth hole is completed later this week, the initial reconnaissance phase will conclude. Thereafter, all drill cores will be geologically logged, sampled, and submitted for assay, with results to be released upon receipt.

GoldHaven looks forward to providing a detailed update on geological logging, sampling, and assay results in due course, as the Company advances toward its discovery objectives at Copeçal.

Rob Birmingham, President of GoldHaven Resources, commented:

“We are encouraged by the progress made during this initial drill campaign at Copeçal,” stated Rob Birmingham, President & CEO of GoldHaven Resources. “The sulphide interval intersected in Hole COPE-PDH-004 is the strongest subsurface evidence we’ve seen to date supporting the robust gold anomalism outlined at surface. Our decision to add a ninth follow-up hole is a direct response to this promising development and underscores our disciplined approach to advancing high-priority targets. With the reconnaissance phase wrapping up this week and all cores soon to be logged, sampled, and submitted for assay, we look forward to reporting results as we continue to build momentum toward establishing the scale and discovery potential of the Copeçal system.

About the Copeçal Gold Project: A Brief History

The Copeçal Gold Project is strategically situated within the Alta Floresta Gold Province, a historically productive region that has yielded substantial gold discoveries since the late 1970s. GoldHaven’ s tenements cover a total of 3,681 hectares in a geologically favourable setting within the Juruena Gold Province of Brazil.





Figure 4: Location of the Copeçal Gold Project within Alta Floresta gold province, with competitor locations.

The Juruena Gold Province, also known as the Juruena Magmatic Arc, is an orogenic belt highly prospective for mesothermal shear-related and intrusion-related gold deposits, such as G-Mining’s Tocantinzinho deposit. Additionally, the region hosts recently identified porphyry-style deposits (e.g., Serabi, Jaca) and epithermal-style deposits (e.g., X1, Aura). The presence of multiple deposit styles, along with the confirmation of large-scale gold deposits in the Juruena Province of Brazil, underscores the significant potential of the Copeçal Gold Project.

Recent exploration programs, including geochemical soil sampling, drone-mounted magnetometry surveys, and historical drilling data, indicate the presence of multiple gold-bearing structures. Notably, AngloGold Ashanti previously conducted systematic exploration on the property from 2010 to 2016, including auger and air-core drilling, geophysical surveys, and rock geochemistry, identifying multiple zones of anomalous gold mineralization.

The Copeçal Gold Project benefits from extensive historical work, with AngloGold Ashanti’s exploration confirming gold and arsenic anomalies, indicative of significant mineralization potential. Soil sampling grids and follow-up auger drilling in key areas revealed consistent gold values over wide zones, further supporting the presence of a substantial mineralized system.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration Company focused on acquiring and exploring highly prospective land packages in North and South America. The Company’s projects include (i) the flagship Magno Project, a district-scale polymetallic property adjacent to the historic Cassiar mining district in British Columbia; (ii) the Three Guardsman Project, which exhibits significant potential for copper and gold-skarn mineralization; (iii) the Copeçal Gold Project, a drill-ready gold project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil with a 6km strike of anomalous gold in soil samples; and (iv) three critical mineral projects with extensive tenement packages totalling 123,900 hectares: Bahia South, Bahia North and Igautu projects located in Brazil.

Qualified Person:

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this document has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, B.Sc. Hons, FAusIMM, an independent Qualified Person consistent with NI 43-101 and Country Manager of GoldHaven.

