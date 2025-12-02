Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of aTyr Pharma, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises aTyr Pharma, Inc., (“aTyr” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ATYR) investors off a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between January 16, 2025 and September 12, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). aTyr investors have until December 8, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On September 15, 2025, aTyr issued a press release “announce[ing] topline results from the Phase 3 EFZO-FIT™ study of efzofitimod in 268 patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis, a major form of interstitial lung disease.” The press release disclosed, in relevant part, that the trial had failed to meet its primary endpoint. On this news, aTyr’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on September 15, 2025.

