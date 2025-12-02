Gamified Foodtainment Content Coming to Connected TV and Mobile Advertising Through Groundbreaking Partnership Between Super League, Meta-Stadiums™ TasteViral Platform, AdArcade, and ES3

~ Recipes Come Alive through Interactive Media Featuring TikTok Creator Videos, Shoppable Ingredients Lists, and Measurable Engagement Designed for QSR and Food Delivery Brands ~

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) (the “Company”), a leader in playable media trusted by global brands to reach and activate gaming audiences through playable ads and gamified content, today announced a pioneering collaboration with ES3, AdArcade and Meta-Stadium’s TasteViral platform launched by its MetaStars division. Through this first-of-its-kind combination of proprietary and innovative technologies and distribution capabilities, the offering will enable quick-service restaurant (QSR) and food delivery brands to convert culture, creativity, and play into deeper customer interaction and increased purchases like never before through multi-channel marketing campaigns.

Program elements will include captivating short-form content from TikTok creators, shoppable recipes created with generative AI, measurable calls-to-action within mobile video and connected television (CTV) interactive advertising inventory, and a gamified consumer experience.





According to Newzoo’s July 2024 Global Gamer Study, 85% of consumers engage with games in one form or another, with 80% playing games and 64% viewing gaming related video content. Given the dominant influence of gaming culture, it is no surprise that gamified content and playable media deliver superior performance for brands compared to standard, linear video advertising. Engagement time, click-through rates (CTRs), and return on advertising spend (ROAS) are consistently higher versus metrics achieved through other forms of advertising creative.

Super League is bringing these unique advantages and monetization opportunities to market based on the trailblazing capabilities of its previously announced partnerships. Each company is fueling the initiative with category-defining technology and content that leverage multiple massive, powerful consumer ecosystems:

CTV, with 230 million US consumers and an advertising market projected to grow from $33 billion in 2025 to $47 billion by 2028, according to eMarketer

Interstitial mobile video, reaching more than 190 million US consumers who play mobile games per the Entertainment Software Association.

TikTok, which is estimated to have 136 million monthly active users in the US per a recent Pew Research Center study, with TikTok Shop estimated to have generated $5.8 billion in gross merchandise value in the US in the first half of 2025 per Momentum Works.

The QSR market, with an estimated value of $447 billion in the U.S., growing to $732 billion by 2030 per a recent Mordor Intelligence industry report.

The online Food Delivery market, with $53 billion in revenue in 2024 and forecast to reach $93 billion in 2030 per a recent publication from the Grand View Horizon research team.





Built for consumers who love interactivity and who engage with snackable, recipe-driven videos, the new offering creates a dynamic path from awareness to engagement to conversion.

“There is no one in the world who can deliver such an innovative, multi-channel platform for QSRs and food delivery brands to engage consumers, deepen loyalty, and drive real-world purchases,” said Matt Edelman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Super League. “Together with our visionary partners, we are shaping the future of advertising through interactivity, play and the power of the creator economy. With TikTok food culture, playable content, and shoppable moments together in a measurable, targetable video campaign that can reach hundreds of millions of consumers, we translate the energy of modern food discovery into tangible impact for our clients.”

TasteViral powers these programs with creator-led foodtainment built for food and beverage brands, QSRs, and food and grocery delivery partners. Created by MetaStars, the creator-commerce division of Meta-Stadiums and an authorized TikTok Shop Partner, TasteViral moves far beyond basic AI recipe generation. The platform blends creator culture with real-time virality science, using proprietary algorithms to track emerging food and beverage trends across TikTok and all major social platforms. Its Virality Trend Score and AI Creator Pairing engine review more than fifty data signals to match each brand with the right creators and the right recipe ideas, producing high-volume content and custom AI-generated recipes that naturally resonate with food communities.

Creator videos selected by brands will be distributed on the creator’s TikTok channels, as well as within ES3’s INGAGE interactive experiential ad platform across major CTV and Pay TV devices and services. INGAGE interactive units average 20 minutes of consumer activity and achieve click-through rates of up to 70%. Consumers will enjoy gamified elements, such as click-to-rate recipes, food content quests, and unlockable rewards, along with QR Code Purchase Integration, enabling instant shopping for ingredients, placing orders, and redeeming offers.

The same TikTok creator videos will appear in Native Playable mobile ads powered by AdArcade, where CTRs are 6x higher than for other creative in the same ad inventory. Ad gameplay elements will be synched with key brand messaging within the video content, with end-cards featuring clickable calls-to-action that lead consumers to grocery retailers and food ordering and delivery service apps and websites.

“TasteViral is opening a new chapter in the TikTok food creator economy by turning viral community influence into a measurable driver of food discovery and purchase behavior,” said Delence A. Sheares Sr., Chief Executive Officer of Meta-Stadiums and owner of the MetaStars TasteViral platform. “By placing creator-led food content at the center of QSR and food delivery campaigns across TikTok, CTV, and mobile video, we stand as a thought leader in the foodtainment space. We are aligned with a powerful wave of innovators who are redefining how audiences engage with food culture. Together we are transforming food marketing into an immersive experience where entertainment, creativity, and commerce all move with purpose.”

“Storytelling has become a centerpiece in the growth of food culture, which makes the category a perfect fit for our INGAGE interactive experiential ad platform,” said Doug Edwards, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of ES3. “We are excited to bring the power of interactivity and gamified content to QSR and food delivery brands through data-driven media, proving the impact of TikTok creator recipe videos and ingredient lists with our high conversion platform to drive purchases among targeted CTV viewers when they are primed to shop for food.”

“Play is the highest form of content engagement, making it a perfect complement to highly engaging videos from TikTok creators about the food and recipes they love,” said Bobby Wells, Chief Executive Officer of AdArcade. “Food delivery and QSRs brands are staples in the lives of consumers who play mobile games. With this groundbreaking set of partners, AdArcade can turn TikTok recipes into branded, playable ads that reach exactly the right audience, and deliver concise conversion messaging to drive desired consumer actions.”

Super League and its energizing partners continue to lead the transformation of brand marketing by harnessing the cultural power of play, influencing consumer affinity and purchases everywhere interactive entertainment and playable media are available.

About Super League

Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) is redefining how brands connect with consumers through the power of playable media. The company creates moments that matter by placing brands directly in the path of play through playable ads and gamified content across mobile, web, CTV, social, and the world’s largest immersive gaming platforms. Powered by proprietary technologies, an award-winning development studio, and a vast network of native creators, Super League enables brands to stand out culturally, inspire loyalty, and drive measurable impact in today’s attention-driven economy. For more information, visit superleague.com.

About Meta-Stadiums Corp.

Meta-Stadiums is a leading developer of mobile-first, gamified entertainment environments centered on next-generation virtual experiences. Its MetaJam platform delivers immersive music, sports, and entertainment programming designed for the modern creator-driven audience. MetaStars, the company’s official TikTok creator network, powers creator-led commerce and cultural discovery across global communities, helping brands activate authentic, measurable engagement at scale.

TasteViral represents Meta-Stadiums’ expansion into the food and beverage sector, introducing a generative AI foodtech platform that unifies creator-led foodtainment, real-time trend intelligence, and shoppable commerce. The platform uses proprietary algorithms to surface emerging food and beverage trends and match brands with the creators and recipes that resonate most with their audiences. TasteViral brings these experiences to TikTok, connected TV, and mobile video, giving QSR and food delivery partners a culturally aligned path to meaningful consumer influence and measurable commerce impact. Learn more at meta-stadiums.com/.

About ES3™

ES3 is the leader in interactive TV application experiences for TV. Over the past 23 years, ES3 has delivered leading interactive video products with top customers and brands through the most pivotal times in entertainment history. Over the years, ES3 has established customers relationships with Warner Media, Carnegie Hall, DIRECTV, AT&T, Comcast, Cox, Rogers, Bell, Microsoft, Intel, and many more.

ES3 redefines the way brands connect with relevant audiences through immersive, experiential campaigns–driving discovery and conversion. ES3’s one-of-a-kind interactive experiential ad marketing platform INGAGE, has been used by brands such as Game of Thrones, HBO, HBO Max, Discovery, Crave and more. ES3’s fully programmed holiday events, such as Santa Tracker and Holiday Countdown are world renowned and are delivered to more than 27 million TV households in Canada and the US.

ES3 connects businesses to relevant audiences and audiences to relevant brands through its Professional Services practice and its Subscription OnDemand programs. The company is one of the largest aggregators of subscription video on demand to pay television operators in the US and Canada, with over 18 catalogues and thousands of hours of exclusive content for distribution to pay TV under license.

About AdArcade

AdArcade’s patented Native Playable® ad tech is enabling brands and agencies to engage over 2 billion mobile gamers from Gen A to Gen X with unparalleled full-funnel performance. This breakthrough technology converts a brand’s video ads into playable creatives that gamify ad text and audio to imprint the brand’s message and then programmatically matches ad gameplay to each player’s style of game. Matching ad gameplay to each player’s native gameplay grabs and holds players’ attention and encourages eyes-on, hands-on ad engagement. The result is industry-leading full-funnel results for global brands who recognize the opportunity to rise above the media clutter by tapping into the enormous, multi-generational mobile gaming audience.

