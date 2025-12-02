Queue Solutions Announces New Milestones as It Continues Expanding Its Global Line of Crowd Control and Safety Products





NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Queue Solutions, a leading provider of crowd control and queue management systems and a division of the PRM Group , announces a series of major milestones as it continues strengthening its product line and global presence. Since 2010, the company has focused on designing and engineering solutions that help organizations manage people movement safely and efficiently across airports, event venues, workplaces, retail spaces, and public environments.

Queue Solutions began with a clear mission: to introduce reliable, well-engineered crowd management tools that meet the needs of high-traffic spaces. The company’s early success stemmed from the launch of the QueueMaster range, a cost-effective retractable belt barrier that quickly became a standard in multiple industries. By 2013, Queue Solutions expanded its catalog with the QueuePro and WallPro lines, establishing the foundation for the company’s continued growth.

Between 2014 and 2017, Queue Solutions revealed several new advancements, beginning with its WeatherMaster outdoor stanchion line. During this period, the company also introduced merchandising panels, post-and-panel barriers, and its steel barricade series, further widening its reach. Queue Solutions also strengthened the QueuePro range with new options, including a triple-belt stanchion and a 35-foot belt model designed for long-span coverage.

As global needs evolved, Queue Solutions adapted quickly. In 2018, the company launched its expandable barricade line and the WallPro 750, featuring a 75-foot belt enclosed in a single compact unit. In 2020, the company responded to urgent market demand by developing safety-focused solutions such as sanitizer stations, protective barriers, and social-distancing systems to support businesses during the pandemic.

From 2021 to 2023, Queue Solutions shifted its efforts toward sustainability and improved user experience. The company introduced the LowProfile base to help reduce tripping hazards and expanded its lineup with the SkyPro 1500, which is a system capable of holding up to 150 feet of belt and is currently one of the longest-spanning belt barriers available.

Today, Queue Solutions is recognized as a global standard for modern queue management. Through 2024 and 2025, the company continues to enhance its existing product range, including updated plastic barricade models, and has introduced new solutions such as its hose and cord reel range to support broader operational needs.

As Queue Solutions moves forward, its focus remains on developing smarter, more adaptable systems for the spaces of the future.

