AppViewX Recognized as an Overall Leader in KuppingerCole Report on Non-Human Identity Management

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppViewX , a leading provider of automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) and PKI-as-a-Service (PKIaaS), today announced that it has been named an Overall Leader in the newly published KuppingerCole Leadership Compass: Non-Human Identity Management (NHIM) report. According to analyst Nitish Deshpande, “AppViewX's holistic approach makes it well-suited for organizations requiring extensive NHI lifecycle management with strong integration capabilities.”





Machine identities, broadly defined as NHIs, span applications, containers, scripts, APIs, service accounts, backend processes, and agentic AI that run autonomously across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem infrastructure, now form the foundation of modern IT ecosystems.

These now outnumber human identities by 50 to 1, creating a rapidly expanding attack surface across digital environments. Yet most organizations still lack foundational visibility, ownership mapping, lifecycle controls, and automated remediation capabilities required to secure access to them in the dynamic world of machines.

KuppingerCole notes that, “As NHIs continue to play a pivotal role in digital transformation, comprehensive governance frameworks will be critical in securing the future of digital enterprises.”

“Being named an Overall Leader by KuppingerCole further validates our technology advantage in this rapidly growing area of identity security,” said Paul Trulove, CPO at AppViewX. “This recognition reinforces the value of our platform and our commitment to helping customers simplify and strengthen how they manage certificates, keys, and non-human identities across their environments.”

The report evaluated vendors on their ability to manage the lifecycle, governance, and security of non-human identities across modern digital environments, including certificates, keys, APIs, service accounts, workloads, containers, bots, and devices.

AppViewX Technology Leads the Category

AppViewX was recognized as an Overall Leader based on product strength and innovation, and outperformed several larger vendors on core capabilities. The report cited AppViewX for extending advanced CLM automation capabilities into NHIM governance, including:

Strong discovery and classification of NHIs with advanced intelligent discovery features

Closed-loop automation, integrating discovery, orchestration, and remediation

Broad integrations with cloud providers, DevOps pipelines, CI/CD tools, and ITSM platforms

Excellent auditing, reporting, dashboards, and crypto-resilience tracking

Modern architecture and with flexible deployment options



Because certificates are a core trust mechanism for machine and non-human identities, CLM solutions are critical components in creating and maintaining governance oversight and guaranteeing operational resilience of NHIs. A unified approach ensures every workload, service, and application has consistent certificate governance, automation, and security at the scale modern enterprises require.

