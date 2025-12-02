Biopharmaceutical Market Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030: Growing Demand for Novel Treatments in Oncology, Autoimmune, and Genetic Disorders

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biopharmaceutical Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Biopharmaceutical Market, valued at USD 435.82 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 8.76% to reach USD 721.31 Billion by 2030.

Biopharmaceuticals are therapeutic agents derived from biological sources using biotechnological methods, encompassing products such as monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, gene therapies, and recombinant proteins, designed to treat a wide array of complex diseases. The global market is primarily driven by the escalating prevalence of chronic conditions, continuous advancements in biotechnology, and an expanding aging population worldwide.







The global biopharmaceutical market is significantly propelled by the increasing global prevalence of chronic and rare diseases. The rising incidence of conditions such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, and various genetic diseases creates an urgent demand for novel and effective therapeutic solutions that biopharmaceuticals are uniquely positioned to offer. These complex diseases often present considerable unmet medical needs, driving research and development towards treatments that promise higher efficacy and improved patient outcomes.



Key Market Challenges



A significant challenging factor hampering the growth of the Global Biopharmaceutical Market is the exceptionally high costs associated with extensive research and development initiatives. Developing novel biopharmaceutical products requires substantial capital investment due to the intricate scientific processes and advanced technologies involved. According to PhRMA's 2023 annual report, member companies invested $102.3 billion in research and development, underscoring the immense financial burden required for innovation in this sector. These costs often translate into lengthy funding cycles, consuming significant resources before any market returns can be realized.



Key Market Trends



The integration of advanced artificial intelligence into drug development processes is fundamentally reshaping the global biopharmaceutical market. This trend is driven by AI's ability to significantly accelerate discovery timelines and enhance the precision of therapeutic interventions. According to the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations, the pharmaceutical industry invested an estimated €55.00 billion in research and development across Europe in 2024, a considerable portion of which is now being leveraged into AI-driven platforms. These technologies allow for rapid analysis of complex biological data, prediction of molecular interactions, and optimization of compound design, thereby streamlining preclinical research.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $435.82 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $721.31 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope:

Key Market Players Profiled:

Abbvie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

By Product Type:

Monoclonal Antibodies

Recombinant Growth Factors

Purified Proteins

Recombinant Proteins

Recombinant Hormones

Vaccines

Recombinant Enzymes

Cell and Gene Therapies

Synthetic Immunomodulators

Others

By Therapeutic Application:

Oncology

Inflammatory and Infectious Diseases

Autoimmune Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Hormonal Disorders

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neurological Diseases

Other

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

