$12.84 Dermatology Devices Markets - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dermatology Devices Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Dermatology Devices Market, valued at USD 6.20 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 12.90% to reach USD 12.84 Billion by 2030

Dermatology devices encompass specialized medical instruments designed for the diagnosis and treatment of diverse skin conditions, addressing both clinical dermatology and aesthetic procedures.

Key drivers fueling global market expansion include the escalating prevalence of various skin disorders, the demographic shift towards an aging global population, and increasing consumer demand for cosmetic enhancements. These fundamental factors consistently underpin sustained growth across different device categories, from diagnostic tools to therapeutic systems.



Key Market Drivers



The global dermatology devices market is being strongly driven by the rising prevalence of skin disorders and skin cancers, which continue to create sustained demand for advanced diagnostic and treatment technologies. These conditions range from common dermatological diseases to complex and potentially life-threatening malignancies, requiring precise, reliable, and efficient intervention tools.

As a result, there is growing adoption of devices such as dermatoscopes for accurate early detection, along with advanced laser and energy-based systems for targeted therapeutic applications. Highlighting the scale of this challenge, GLOBOCAN 2022 data reported that an estimated 1,234,533 individuals were diagnosed with non-melanoma skin cancer globally in 2022, reinforcing the ongoing need for effective dermatological diagnostics and treatment solutions.



Key Market Challenges



A major challenge restraining the expansion of the Global Dermatology Devices Market is the high level of capital investment required for advanced dermatology technologies.

This significant financial burden limits accessibility for smaller healthcare providers and facilities in developing regions, restricting their ability to procure and implement state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic equipment. As a result, market penetration for advanced devices remains uneven, and adoption rates slow across segments that represent substantial untapped growth potential.



Key Market Trends



The expanding adoption of teledermatology platforms is a significant factor shaping the global dermatology devices market by enhancing accessibility and convenience for patients. These digital platforms facilitate remote consultations, diagnoses, and follow-up care, bridging geographical gaps and reducing wait times for specialist appointments.

This shift supports the wider deployment of connected diagnostic devices and digital imaging solutions that integrate seamlessly with telehealth ecosystems. For instance, in February 2025, Lohmann & Rauscher, a global medical device company, acquired OnlineDoctor AG, indicating strategic investments in remote care platforms.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.84 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.9% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope:

Key Market Players Profiled:

Cutera Inc.

Cynosure, LLC

Lumenis Be Ltd.

Alma Lasers

Candela Corporation

AVITA Medical, Inc.

Genesis Biosystems

Galderma SA

Bausch Health Companies Inc

3Gen, Inc.

By Type:

Imaging Devices

Dermatoscopes

Microscopes

By Application:

Skin Cancer Diagnosis

Other

By Treatment:

Light Therapy Devices

Lasers

Electrosurgical Equipment

Liposuction Devices

Microdermabrasion Devices

Cryotherapy Devices

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uqi9fx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment