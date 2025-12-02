EMS and ODM Market Analysis Report 2025 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EMS and ODM Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global EMS and ODM Market, valued at USD 820.37 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 7.39% to reach USD 1.25 trillion by 2030.

Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) encompass the outsourced production, testing, distribution, and repair of electronic components and assemblies, while Original Design Manufacturing (ODM) involves the complete design and manufacturing of products later branded by clients. The market's expansion is primarily driven by original equipment manufacturers' (OEMs) strategic shift towards outsourcing to enhance cost efficiency and concentrate on core competencies.







The Global Electronic Manufacturing Services and Original Design Manufacturing market is significantly influenced by two key drivers: increasing outsourcing by original equipment manufacturers and the rising complexity of electronic products. OEMs are increasingly relying on external partners to manage production processes, seeking to optimize cost structures and maintain focus on their core competencies such as research and development or brand management. This strategic shift leads to substantial investments in the outsourced manufacturing sector, as evidenced by major developments.



Key Market Challenges



The persistent volatility within global supply chains presents a significant impediment to the growth of the Global Electronic Manufacturing Services and Original Design Manufacturing market. This instability leads directly to frequent component shortages and extended lead times, severely disrupting established production schedules for both EMS and ODM providers and their clients. Such delays escalate operational costs and diminish overall profitability, as companies struggle to deliver products on time and manage unforeseen expenses.



The impact of this challenge is quantifiable through industry data. According to the European Electronic Components Association (IDEA), total bookings for electronic components in Europe in 2023 were 40.7% lower than in 2022. This reduction in orders directly reflects how supply chain uncertainty compels clients to exercise caution in their procurement and manufacturing planning, ultimately slowing market expansion. The unpredictable availability of critical components makes it difficult for providers to forecast demand accurately and maintain efficient inventory levels, leading to underutilized capacity or increased buffer stocks, both of which negatively affect financial performance.



Key Market Trends



Geographical diversification and nearshoring strategies are reshaping the Global EMS and ODM market, driven by the need for enhanced supply chain resilience and reduced lead times. Recent geopolitical shifts and disruptions compel manufacturers to redistribute production, moving towards regionalized footprints closer to end markets.

This strategy mitigates risks from distant supply chains and trade complexities. According to an IPC report in May 2025, approximately 17% of electronics manufacturers initiated or increased efforts to secure additional manufacturing capacity within the United States, with 12% focusing on Europe and 6% on Mexico. This pivot improves responsiveness, lowers logistical costs, and navigates evolving regulatory environments, fostering agile manufacturing ecosystems.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $820.37 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1250 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope:

Key Market Players Profiled:

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.

Jabil Inc.

PEGATRON Corporation

Sanmina Corporation

Celestica Inc.

Wistron Corporation

Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

TT Electronics PLC

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

AEMtec GmbH

By Type:

Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS)

Original Design Manufacturer (ODM)

By Application:

Electronics

Servers and Storage

Networking

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/drwfw9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment