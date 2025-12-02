Digital Soil Mapping Market Analysis Report 2025 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Soil Mapping Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Digital Soil Mapping Market, valued at USD 147.61 Million in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 7.80% to reach USD 231.65 Million by 2030.

Digital soil mapping (DSM) is the computer-assisted creation of digital maps detailing soil types and properties, integrating field observations, laboratory analyses, and environmental data through quantitative relationships. The market is primarily driven by the increasing global adoption of precision agriculture, which aims to optimize resource utilization and enhance crop yields, alongside a growing emphasis on sustainable agricultural practices and the necessity for improved agricultural productivity to meet rising food demand







Advancements in geospatial and remote sensing technologies are playing a pivotal role in driving the growth of the global digital soil mapping market by enabling more precise, accessible, and actionable soil data. Innovations in satellite imaging and drone-based sensing significantly improve the collection of soil property information, supporting the development of high-resolution digital soil maps with greater accuracy and more frequent data updates. Reflecting this technological shift, Farmonaut's "Crop Monitoring Market 2024: Key Technologies & Trends" report published in 2024 noted that satellite crop imagery adoption in precision agriculture increased by 45% globally since 2020, highlighting the growing reliance on advanced monitoring tools.



Key Market Challenges



A significant impediment to the growth of the Global Digital Soil Mapping Market is the substantial initial investment required for effective implementation. This financial outlay encompasses specialized equipment, sophisticated software, and the necessary human expertise for data acquisition and analysis. These high upfront costs create a considerable financial barrier, particularly for smaller agricultural enterprises and in developing economies, thereby restricting broader market penetration.



Key Market Trends



The advanced integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in soil analysis marks a major evolution in digital soil mapping, moving the process beyond basic data collection toward sophisticated interpretation and predictive modelling. These technologies enable detailed assessment of complex soil characteristics by detecting subtle patterns and correlations that are often overlooked by conventional analytical methods or manual observation. As a result, farmers gain highly accurate, actionable insights for improved nutrient management, irrigation planning, and crop protection strategies.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $147.61 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $231.65 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope:

Key Market Players Profiled:

SoilOptix (Hubei Forbon Technologies & Practical Precision)

Veris Technologies, Inc.

Crop Nutrition Laboratory Services Ltd.

Soil-Right Consulting Services, Inc.

SmartCloudFarming GmbH

H L Hutchinson Limited

By Technology:

Soil Spectroscopy & Proximal Soil Sensing

GIS

Remote Sensing Systems

LiDAR Technology

Others

By Parameter:

Soil pH

Soil Organic Matter

Available Nitrogen/Phosphorous/Potassium

Others

By Application:

Soil Management

Ecosystem Enhancement

Climate Change Abatement

Quality Food Production

Others

By End User:

Soil Scientists

Research & Academic Institutions

Government & Federal/Agencies

Agronomists

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

