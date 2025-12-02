Digital Soil Mapping Market Analysis Report 2025 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F

The Global Digital Soil Mapping Market is driven by precision agriculture's rise, enhancing resource use and crop yields. Key opportunities lie in AI and ML integration for advanced soil analysis, despite high entry costs. Growth is supported by remote sensing tech, aiding sustainable farming practices.

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Soil Mapping Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Digital Soil Mapping Market, valued at USD 147.61 Million in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 7.80% to reach USD 231.65 Million by 2030.

Digital soil mapping (DSM) is the computer-assisted creation of digital maps detailing soil types and properties, integrating field observations, laboratory analyses, and environmental data through quantitative relationships. The market is primarily driven by the increasing global adoption of precision agriculture, which aims to optimize resource utilization and enhance crop yields, alongside a growing emphasis on sustainable agricultural practices and the necessity for improved agricultural productivity to meet rising food demand



Advancements in geospatial and remote sensing technologies are playing a pivotal role in driving the growth of the global digital soil mapping market by enabling more precise, accessible, and actionable soil data. Innovations in satellite imaging and drone-based sensing significantly improve the collection of soil property information, supporting the development of high-resolution digital soil maps with greater accuracy and more frequent data updates. Reflecting this technological shift, Farmonaut's "Crop Monitoring Market 2024: Key Technologies & Trends" report published in 2024 noted that satellite crop imagery adoption in precision agriculture increased by 45% globally since 2020, highlighting the growing reliance on advanced monitoring tools.

Key Market Challenges

A significant impediment to the growth of the Global Digital Soil Mapping Market is the substantial initial investment required for effective implementation. This financial outlay encompasses specialized equipment, sophisticated software, and the necessary human expertise for data acquisition and analysis. These high upfront costs create a considerable financial barrier, particularly for smaller agricultural enterprises and in developing economies, thereby restricting broader market penetration.

Key Market Trends

The advanced integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in soil analysis marks a major evolution in digital soil mapping, moving the process beyond basic data collection toward sophisticated interpretation and predictive modelling. These technologies enable detailed assessment of complex soil characteristics by detecting subtle patterns and correlations that are often overlooked by conventional analytical methods or manual observation. As a result, farmers gain highly accurate, actionable insights for improved nutrient management, irrigation planning, and crop protection strategies.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages180
Forecast Period2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$147.61 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$231.65 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate7.8%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Report Scope:

Key Market Players Profiled:

  • SoilOptix (Hubei Forbon Technologies & Practical Precision)
  • Veris Technologies, Inc.
  • Crop Nutrition Laboratory Services Ltd.
  • Soil-Right Consulting Services, Inc.
  • SmartCloudFarming GmbH
  • H L Hutchinson Limited

By Technology:

  • Soil Spectroscopy & Proximal Soil Sensing
  • GIS
  • Remote Sensing Systems
  • LiDAR Technology
  • Others

By Parameter:

  • Soil pH
  • Soil Organic Matter
  • Available Nitrogen/Phosphorous/Potassium
  • Others

By Application:

  • Soil Management
  • Ecosystem Enhancement
  • Climate Change Abatement
  • Quality Food Production
  • Others

By End User:

  • Soil Scientists
  • Research & Academic Institutions
  • Government & Federal/Agencies
  • Agronomists
  • Others

By Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • South America
  • Middle East & Africa

