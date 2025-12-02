Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis Report 2025 - Global $9.99 Bn Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2020-2030F

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Biopsy Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Liquid Biopsy Market, valued at USD 4.93 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 12.50% to reach USD 9.99 Billion by 2030

The global liquid biopsy market focuses on diagnostic tests that detect and analyze genetic material, such as circulating tumor DNA and circulating tumor cells, present in bodily fluids, primarily blood. This non-invasive approach facilitates early cancer detection, treatment monitoring, and identification of genetic mutations, offering advantages over traditional tissue







The global liquid biopsy market's expansion is fundamentally propelled by the escalating worldwide cancer burden. The significant increase in cancer diagnoses necessitates accessible, less invasive diagnostic and monitoring tools. According to the World Health Organization and the International Agency for Research in Cancer, in their February 2024 news release "Global cancer burden growing, amidst mounting need for services", an estimated 20 million new cancer cases occurred worldwide in 2022. This prevalence drives demand for technologies enabling early detection, treatment guidance, and disease monitoring with minimal patient discomfort. Increasing regulatory and clinical validation supports market penetration.



Key Market Challenges



The prevailing concern regarding test accuracy and the absence of universally standardized procedures across various platforms presents a significant impediment to the growth of the global liquid biopsy market. The lack of consistent protocols for assay development, validation, and reporting contributes to variable test performance and potentially inaccurate outcomes. This directly undermines the confidence of healthcare providers in integrating liquid biopsy into routine clinical practice, slowing its broader adoption.



For example, according to a 2024 International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer Global Survey, 26% of surveyed institutions were unaware of any biomarker testing guidelines, while only 54% utilized the comprehensive CAP-IASLC-AMP guidelines. Such discrepancies in guideline awareness and implementation highlight the fragmented landscape of liquid biopsy utilization. This variability complicates comparative analysis across different platforms and laboratories, making it difficult for clinicians to fully trust and rely on the results for critical treatment decisions. Consequently, the market experiences slower expansion as stakeholders exercise caution due to these unresolved issues in standardization and perceived reliability.



Key Market Trends



Multi-analyte and multi-cancer screening development is significantly driving the global liquid biopsy market by enabling the simultaneous detection of various cancer types from a single blood sample. This trend promotes broader, earlier cancer identification, enhancing preventative care and treatment outcomes. In March 2024, the National Institutes of Health launched its Cancer Screening Research Network to evaluate multi-cancer early detection tests, initiating a Vanguard Study enrolling up to 24,000 participants.

This highlights national commitment to validating advanced diagnostics. Further demonstrating progress, Exai Bio presented data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2023 Annual Meeting, showing its RNA- and AI-based platform achieved 87% overall stage I sensitivity across eight cancer types at 95% specificity in a 3,300 subject study.

