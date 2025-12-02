On the Eve of National Wreaths Across America Day, FASTPORT and Tenstreet Support the Annual Wreaths Across America Appreciation Dinner

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine and ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wreaths Across America (WAA) is pleased to announce that title sponsors FASTPORT and Tenstreet will once again support its annual Appreciation Dinner and Rally on Friday, December 12, 2025, the eve of National Wreaths Across America Day. This annual event, held at the Crystal Gateway Marriott in Arlington, celebrates the efforts of millions of volunteers and supporters nationwide.

You can watch live coverage from livestream partner TribuCast here starting at 6:30 p.m. ET, or listen live on Wreaths Across America Radio beginning at 4 p.m. ET.

The evening’s keynote speaker, sponsored by Hiring Our Heroes, is retired Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force and president of The Bass Group LLC, JoAnne “Jo” Bass. Bass was selected as the 19th Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force in 2020, becoming the first woman to hold the highest enlisted leadership position in any military service. Since retiring from the Air Force in 2024, Bass has used her influence and platform to champion causes that impact veterans and their families.

The evening’s program will highlight WAA’s 2025 initiatives, expanding its mission to hundreds of new participating locations and thousands of new volunteers nationwide. For the seventh year, Pilot Company (Pilot) and the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) will sponsor professional truck drivers who delivered veterans’ wreaths for placement by volunteers the next morning at Arlington National Cemetery. These special volunteers will receive a token of recognition from both organizations during the event.

“The mission of Wreaths Across America has long been a part of my life and is something I am proud to support throughout the year,” said Brad Bentley, President of FASTPORT, and event emcee. “Both FASTPORT and our partners at Tenstreet are honored to be able to support this important mission, and hopefully, we will introduce new people to it so they, too, can learn first-hand how special it is.”

More than 5,600 local communities will honor service members laid to rest this year by placing sponsored veterans’ wreaths as part of National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, December 13, 2025. To find a participating location near you to support or volunteer this December, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.