$8.24 Bn API Testing Market Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2030: Rising Microservices Adoption and Increasing Reliance on API-Based Integrations Across Web and Mobile Systems

The Global API Testing Market, valued at USD 4.15 Billion in 2024, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.10% to reach USD 8.24 Billion by 2030

API testing focuses on validating the functionality, performance, reliability, and security of Application Programming Interfaces that enable communication between software components. Market growth is strongly driven by rising adoption of microservices architectures, increased reliance on API-based integrations in web and mobile applications, and the growing complexity of distributed systems. The need for faster software delivery cycles further compels organizations to strengthen their API testing processes to ensure operational efficiency.







Key Market Drivers

The extensive proliferation of APIs across applications



The widespread integration of APIs across modern software ecosystems is a major driver of the global API testing market. As organizations increasingly adopt microservices and cloud-native architectures, the number of API endpoints requiring validation continues to rise. Ensuring interoperability, reliability, and performance across these components demands sophisticated testing frameworks. Visma reported in August 2024 that businesses saw a 60% year-over-year increase in API calls, highlighting accelerated dependence on API-driven systems and the resulting need for continuous, comprehensive testing.



Key Market Challenges

The scarcity of skilled professionals proficient in advanced API testing methodologies



A major challenge to the growth of the Global API Testing Market is the shortage of skilled professionals capable of implementing advanced API testing frameworks and automation practices. Modern API testing requires specialized technical expertise to validate increasingly complex distributed systems, but the global talent gap limits organizations' ability to execute these strategies effectively.

This shortage results in longer project cycles, higher operational costs, and greater risk of defects in production environments. According to the ManpowerGroup US Talent Shortage Report 2024, the IT talent shortage reached 70%, illustrating the scale of this global workforce limitation. The lack of qualified professionals slows the adoption of advanced testing tools and practices, ultimately restricting market expansion.



Key Market Trends

AI-Powered Test Generation and Optimization



AI-enhanced automation is transforming API testing by autonomously generating, optimizing, and maintaining test cases. These tools learn from historical test data, predict failure points, and reduce the manual effort associated with traditional automation. According to Testlio's February 2025 report, 68% of organizations were actively using Generative AI for test automation or had plans following successful pilot phases, demonstrating widespread industry adoption.



Automated API Security Testing is another major trend driven by increasing cyber threats targeting APIs. As APIs become primary channels for data exchange, embedding automated security tests into CI/CD pipelines has become essential. These solutions detect vulnerabilities such as injection flaws, broken authentication, and unauthorized access. Salt Labs' State of API Security Report 2024 found that 95% of organizations faced production API security issues, with 23% suffering breaches, illustrating the critical need for automated API security testing to protect digital ecosystems.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 186 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.15 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.1% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope:

Key Market Players Profiled:

Astegic Inc.

Axway Inc.

Cigniti Technologies Limited

IBM Corporation

Inflectra Corporation

LogiGear Corporation

Open Text Corporation

Oracle Corporation

QualityLogic Inc.

By Component:

API Testing Tools/ Software

API Testing Services

By Deployment Type:

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

By End-User:

IT & Telecommunications

BFSI

E-commerce

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Government

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

