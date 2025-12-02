Biomethane Industry Research 2025 - Global Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecasts, 2020-2030

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biomethane Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Biomethane Market, valued at USD 4.68 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 6.21% to reach USD 6.72 Billion by 2030

Biomethane is a renewable natural gas, chemically comparable to conventional natural gas, produced by upgrading biogas derived from the anaerobic digestion of organic matter or through biomass gasification. Key market growth drivers encompass global decarbonization initiatives aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, alongside strategic energy security objectives. Policy support and incentivization mechanisms further underpin this expansion.







The global biomethane market is primarily propelled by the escalating worldwide drive for renewable energy and concerted decarbonization efforts. As nations and industries commit to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, biomethane offers a direct, dispatchable, and scalable alternative to fossil natural gas, capable of utilizing existing gas infrastructure.

This strategic pivot towards cleaner energy sources positions biomethane as a critical component in achieving climate targets. According to the International Energy Agency's "Renewables 2023" report, published in January 2024, the biogas sector, encompassing biomethane, is forecasted to grow at a strong rate of 32% between 2023 and 2028, reflecting its essential role in energy transitions.



Key Market Challenges



The substantial capital investment required for establishing biomethane production infrastructure and the inherent high operational costs significantly impede the expansion of the global biomethane market. The considerable upfront expenditure for advanced anaerobic digestion facilities, gas upgrading technologies, and grid injection points presents a significant barrier to entry for potential investors and developers. This economic hurdle often delays project finalization and limits the widespread deployment of new biomethane plants, particularly for smaller enterprises or in regions with less mature financial support mechanisms.



Key Market Trends



Increasing corporate adoption of biomethane for ESG and decarbonization objectives is a pivotal market trend, reflecting a strategic shift in how businesses address their environmental footprint. Corporations are increasingly integrating renewable natural gas directly into their operations to achieve quantifiable emissions reductions and enhance sustainability reporting.



This direct procurement fosters a robust demand side for biomethane, stimulating further investment and expansion in the production sector. According to the European Biogas Association's Statistical Report published in December 2024, approximately 23% of biomethane produced in Europe in 2023 was utilized for transport, 17% for heating in buildings, 15% for power generation, and 13% for industrial processes. This highlights the diverse application areas driven by corporate mandates.

Report Scope:

