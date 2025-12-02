Cycurion, Inc. Awarded Statewide Management Consulting Services Term Contract by the Florida Department of Management Services

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cycurion, Inc. ("Cycurion" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CYCU), a publicly traded leader in technology and staffing solutions for the public sector, is proud to announce that it has been officially awarded a position on the State of Florida’s Management Consulting Services State Term Contract, as outlined in RFP No. 25-80101500-RFP-V2, issued by the Florida Department of Management Services (DMS). This award positions Cycurion as an approved vendor eligible to provide expert management consulting services to state agencies and all Eligible Users across Florida.

The intent of the DMS procurement is to establish a multiple-award, statewide term contract that enables Florida public sector customers to issue requests for quote (RFQs) directly to qualified contractors with proven capabilities in management consulting. The contract replaces the previous statewide agreement, which supported Florida’s approximately $90 million in annual spend in FY 2023–2024.

“Cycurion is honored to be selected for this critical statewide contract,” said Kevin Kelly, CEO at Cycurion. “The State of Florida has made clear its commitment to ensuring that agencies have access to high-quality consulting expertise that advances operational excellence, modernization, and improved services for citizens. Cycurion is proud to support that mission.”

Under the terms of the statewide contract, Cycurion may deliver services aligned with the Management Consulting Services Scope of Work, including strategic planning, program management, organizational assessments, process improvement, policy analysis, and other advisory and consulting services.

The RFP emphasizes the State’s goal of ensuring broad service coverage across Florida and providing agencies with streamlined access to experienced consulting partners. Through this award, Cycurion has the opportunity to bring its extensive government consulting expertise, operational insight, and commitment to service delivery excellence to support Florida agencies statewide.

“This award reflects our trusted track record and our dedication to partnering with government customers,” Kelly added. “We look forward to supporting the State’s consulting needs and delivering measurable, high-value outcomes across Florida’s public sector.”

The Florida Department of Management Services will oversee this statewide contract to ensure compliance, performance quality, and vendor accountability throughout the term.

Based in McLean, Virginia, Cycurion (NASDAQ: CYCU) is a forward-thinking provider of IT cybersecurity solutions and AI, committed to delivering secure, reliable, and innovative services to clients worldwide. Specializing in cybersecurity, program management, and business continuity, Cycurion harnesses its AI-enhanced ARx platform and expert team to empower clients and safeguard their operations. Along with its subsidiaries, Axxum Technologies LLC, Cloudburst Security LLC, and Cycurion Innovation, Inc., Cycurion serves government, healthcare, and corporate clients committed to securing the digital future. More info: www.cycurion.com

