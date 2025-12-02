PainReform Commences Development for OcuRing™-K Phase II Trial, LayerBio’s Drop-Less Sustained-Release Ocular Therapy

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PainReform Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRFX) today announced, through its pharmaceutical division, the commencement of its development plan for OcuRing™-K, LayerBio’s patented, drop-less, intraoperatively administered sustained-release ocular therapy designed to deliver controlled, site-specific release of ketorolac following cataract surgery. Following the closing of PainReform’s majority investment in LayerBio and the integration of OcuRing-K into PainReform’s development portfolio, the Company conducted a methodical internal assessment with LayerBio’s management team to define development priorities and establish a clear path for advancing the program. Work is now progressing toward the Phase II clinical trial.

OcuRing-K is an erodible, intraoperatively administered sustained-release device designed to provide extended and consistent intraocular therapeutic levels of an NSAID (non-steroidal, non-opiate, anti-inflammatory analgesic). LayerBio’s technology is designed to address major limitations of traditional postoperative eye-drop regimens, which typically require multiple daily steroid and NSAID drops for several weeks and deliver only a small fraction—often less than 5%—of the drug inside the eye. OcuRing-K is designed to eliminate this drop-dependent approach through a single, intraoperative, sustained-release therapy.

This inefficient delivery of eye drops produces sharp fluctuations in drug levels, increasing the potential for inconsistent efficacy and side effects. In contrast, OcuRing-K’s in-situ depot formulation provides direct, localized delivery to target tissues with markedly lower systemic exposure, offering controlled and stable therapeutic coverage compared to conventional eye drops. By removing the need for patient-administered drops, OcuRing-K also reduces contamination risks, such as inadvertent contact between dropper bottles and ocular tissues.

Preclinical studies and a Phase I clinical evaluation demonstrated reductions in post-surgical pain and inflammation while using significantly lower total drug exposure than standard eye-drop regimens. The sustained-release kinetics of OcuRing-K maintained therapeutic levels over time, supporting the potential for improved ocular safety, reduced systemic side effects associated with high-volume topical dosing, and enhanced patient compliance, particularly among elderly populations.

Cataract surgery is one of the most common procedures worldwide, with approximately 4.5 million surgeries performed annually in the United States and more than $9 billion in global annual surgical procedure volume. Current postoperative management depends heavily on multi-week corticosteroid and NSAID eye-drop regimens—treatments that are burdensome for elderly patients and often delivered inconsistently to ocular tissues. These limitations have contributed to growing clinical interest in drop-less approaches designed to simplify recovery and improve treatment consistency.

LayerBio’s sustained-release platform also supports delivery of a wide range of other ocular therapeutics—including NSAIDs, antibiotics, steroids, and anti-VEGF agents—aligning with PainReform’s plans to explore additional ophthalmic indications following the development of OcuRing-K.

“Our plan identifies post-cataract pain and inflammation as the initial target indication for OcuRing-K. Commencing the development plan for OcuRing-K and advancing work toward the next clinical trial marks a key milestone in our strategy to deliver meaningful, drop-less solutions to one of the most common and impactful surgical procedures worldwide,” said Ehud Geller, Chairman of PainReform. “LayerBio’s data demonstrate the potential of this sustained-release depot technology to provide consistent pain and inflammation control with significantly lower drug exposure than traditional drops. With this plan in place, PainReform is well positioned to advance OcuRing-K into its next phase of development.”

As previously announced, PainReform and LayerBio plan to advance OcuRing-K through its next stage of clinical development in the United States, where approval could unlock a high-volume reimbursable market and enable expansion across additional ophthalmic indications.

OcuRing-K continues to be led by Dr. Ken Mandell, LayerBio’s founder and Chief Executive Officer, a Harvard-trained ophthalmologist and biotechnology innovator with more than a dozen INDs and multiple Phase 1–3 ophthalmic trials to his credit.

PainReform will provide further updates as the OcuRing-K program advances.

