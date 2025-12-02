Strategies for retaining top tech talent is the focus of upcoming CompTIA Enterprise Webinar

Downers Grove, Ill., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insights on how organizations can retain their top technology professionals will be shared in an upcoming Enterprise Webinar, presented by CompTIA, Inc., the world's leading provider of vendor-neutral information technology (IT) training and certification products.

“Retaining Top Talent: Strategies for Enterprise Success in a Competitive Market” is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, beginning at 10:00 a.m. CST.

Tanya E. Moore, chief people officer for West Monroe, a technology and business consulting company, and Seth Robinson, vice president, industry research, CompTIA, are the scheduled webinar speakers.

Robinson will present analysis from CompTIA’s 2025 “Workforce and Learning Trends” research, the ability to retain workers is negatively affected by factors such as employee burnout, stress, anxiety, low morale and disengagement. At the same time, 80% of HR professionals identify skills development as a vital part of retention strategies.

“Skills are a part of an organization’s culture,” said Moore. “Invest in your people and they really do feel that they are not just employed, but they are employable. They don’t feel stagnant, they don’t feel stuck. It really helps in the broader ecosystem of retention.”

“It’s about trying to reduce the friction that employees feel,” Robinson said. “Have discussions internally to identify areas where there is friction and identify and implement ways to reduce it, so employees have and incentive to stay and not a reason to leave.”

Register for the free webinar at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/5128107/1FF2E869B05B97EB5295277F3527A87B.

About CompTIA

CompTIA Inc. is the world’s leading provider of vendor-neutral information technology (IT) training and certification products. CompTIA unlocks potential in millions of aspiring technology professionals and careers changers. Working in partnership with thousands of academic institutions and training providers, CompTIA helps students build career-ready skills through best-in-class learning solutions, industry-recognized certifications and career resources. Learn more at https://www.comptia.org/.