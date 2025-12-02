Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. Announces Stockholder Approval of Proposed Business Combination with Hyperliquid Strategies Inc

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: SONN) (“Sonnet” or the “Company”) today announced that its stockholders approved, among other things, the proposed business combination with Hyperliquid Strategies Inc (“HSI”) and Rorschach I LLC at its special meeting of stockholders.

The final voting results for the special meeting will be filed in a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. is an oncology-focused biotechnology company with a proprietary platform for innovating biologic drugs of single or bifunctional action. Known as FHAB (Fully Human Albumin Binding), the technology utilizes a fully human single chain antibody fragment (scFv) that binds to and “hitch-hikes” on human serum albumin (HSA) for transport to target tissues. Sonnet’s FHAB was designed to specifically target tumor and lymphatic tissue, with an improved therapeutic window for optimizing the safety and efficacy of immune modulating biologic drugs. FHAB is the foundation of a modular, plug-and-play construct for potentiating a range of large molecule therapeutic classes, including cytokines, peptides, antibodies, and vaccines.

