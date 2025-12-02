Agritourism Research Report 2025 - Global Market Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2020-2030F

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agritourism Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Agritourism Market, valued at USD 5.93 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 8.49% to reach USD 9.67 Billion by 2030

Agritourism represents a commercial enterprise that strategically integrates agricultural production and related processes with tourism, drawing visitors to farms, ranches, or other agricultural operations. This engagement is primarily for entertainment, educational enrichment, or direct participation, serving to generate diversified income streams for agricultural business owners.







A primary catalyst for the expansion of the global agritourism market is the rising demand for authentic and immersive rural experiences. Travelers are increasingly seeking genuine connections with local cultures, agricultural practices, and natural environments, moving beyond conventional tourist attractions. Agritourism effectively caters to this desire by offering direct engagement with farm life, regional food systems, and the people cultivating them, providing unique and educational opportunities. This trend highlights a fundamental shift in consumer preferences towards meaningful travel that offers insight into the provenance of food and local traditions.



Key Market Challenges



A significant impediment to the expansion of the Global Agritourism Market stems from the complexities associated with varying regulatory frameworks. The diverse legal requirements across different regions and jurisdictions create considerable uncertainty for agricultural business owners seeking to diversify into tourism.

This fragmentation makes it challenging for operators to understand and comply with local zoning laws, land use policies, health and safety standards, and taxation rules, which can vary even within national borders. The administrative burden and potential for penalties due to non-compliance deter new entrants and inhibit existing businesses from scaling their agritourism offerings.



Key Market Trends



Digital transformation significantly drives the agritourism market, enhancing operational efficiency and market access. Integrating digital tools streamlines booking, offers virtual farm tours, and facilitates personalized visitor engagement, enabling providers to reach wider audiences and improve rural accessibility.

A September 2025 report from the Publications Office of the European Union, based on a 2024 survey of 1,444 EU farms, showed widespread general IT tool adoption but less common use of specialized digital technologies for agricultural production, indicating innovation potential for agritourism. This trend is underscored by Booking. com's January 2025 launch of an AI-powered trip planner, personalizing itineraries and accommodation based on user preferences.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.93 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.67 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope:

Key Market Players Profiled:

Blackberry Farm

Harvest Fresh Farms

Willow-Witt RanchLiberty Hill Farm

Star Destinations

Nokyo Tourist Corporation

Beijing Youth Travel Agency

Sita Group Of Companies

Domiruth Peru Travel (DMC)

Diniscor Agro

By Activity:

Outdoor Recreation

Agritainment

Educational Tourism

Accommodations

Others

By Sales Channel:

Direct

Indirect

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/36o5xd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment