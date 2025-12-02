$412.66 Bn Drug Delivery Devices Market Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2030F - Rising Chronic Disease Burden and Increasing Demand for Patient-Centric, Self-Administration Solutions

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug Delivery Devices Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Drug Delivery Devices Market, valued at USD 261.32 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 7.91% to reach USD 412.66 Billion by 2030

Drug delivery devices are specialized medical technologies engineered to administer therapeutic substances to the body in a controlled and optimized manner, encompassing various routes such as injectable, oral, transdermal, and inhalation systems. The market's expansion is significantly driven by the increasing global prevalence of chronic diseases requiring long-term medication management and a growing demand for patient-centric care solutions, including self-administration.







The increasing global burden of chronic diseases significantly propels the demand for drug delivery devices, as effective long-term management of conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer necessitates reliable and often specialized administration methods. This demographic shift towards an older population with higher rates of comorbidities fuels the need for advanced solutions capable of precise dosing and improved patient adherence across various care settings, including home care.

According to the World Health Organization's "Noncommunicable diseases" fact sheet, in 2021, 43 million people died from an NCD, accounting for 75% of non-pandemic-related deaths globally, underscoring the widespread need for effective therapeutic interventions delivered efficiently via modern devices.



Key Market Challenges



The complex and evolving regulatory landscape across different regions presents a significant impediment to the growth of the Global Drug Delivery Devices Market. Varying requirements for product development, clinical trials, and post-market surveillance introduce substantial unpredictability and complexity for manufacturers. This intricacy often leads to extended approval timelines and increased development expenditures, particularly for innovative combination products that integrate drugs and devices.



Key Market Trends



The rapid expansion of home-based and self-administration devices marks a transformative shift in healthcare delivery, enabling patients to manage treatments independently beyond conventional clinical settings. This evolution is primarily driven by growing demand for convenience, cost efficiency, and improved treatment adherence, particularly in chronic disease management.



These solutions include user-friendly technologies such as pre-filled syringes, auto-injectors, and patch pumps, which simplify drug administration and improve the overall patient experience. Reflecting this structural change, MedTech Europe projects that the home-care segment will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 12.4% within the European medical devices market from 2025 to 2033, highlighting the accelerating transition toward decentralised care models.

This momentum is further reinforced by strategic investments from leading manufacturers; for instance, Medtronic expanded 11 production lines for insulin pumps in Ireland in 2023, demonstrating its commitment to scaling capacity in response to rising demand for self-administered diabetes management solutions.

