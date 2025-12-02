Underwater Drone Research Report 2025 - Global Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2020-2030F

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Underwater Drone Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Underwater Drone Market, valued at USD 4.20 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 14.47% to reach USD 9.45 Billion by 2030

Underwater drones, also known as unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) such as Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) and Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs), are robotic systems operating beneath the water surface, equipped with sensors and propulsion for various subsea tasks. Market growth is primarily driven by increasing global requirements for marine research and exploration, heightened defense and security needs including surveillance and mine detection, and expanding applications within the offshore oil and gas sector for infrastructure inspection and maintenance.







The global underwater drone market is significantly influenced by two primary dynamics: sustained advancements in autonomous navigation and sensor technologies, alongside escalating demand within defense and maritime security operations. These foundational developments collectively enable more complex, precise, and prolonged underwater missions, thereby broadening the practical utility and adoption of unmanned underwater vehicles across various sectors.

Continuous innovation in artificial intelligence for navigation algorithms and enhanced sensor payloads directly contributes to greater operational efficiency and reduced human risk in challenging subsea environments. Concurrently, the critical requirements of national security agencies for advanced surveillance, reconnaissance, and mine countermeasures are a potent catalyst for technological development and procurement in this specialized market segment.



Key Market Challenges



The challenging factor explicitly mentioned in the overview for the Global Underwater Drone Market is the ongoing limitation of battery life and power management. This directly curtails operational endurance, necessitating frequent recovery for energy replenishment, which significantly hampers market expansion.

Such limitations increase logistical demands, as missions often require support vessels for recharging or battery swaps, consequently elevating operational costs and reducing the efficiency of data collection. This inability to sustain prolonged operations restricts the viability of underwater drones for extended missions in critical areas like deep-sea exploration, persistent surveillance, and comprehensive infrastructure monitoring.



Key Market Trends



Modular design and customization for diverse missions are driving market growth by allowing underwater drone platforms to be easily reconfigured with different sensors and payloads. This adaptability reduces the need for specialized fleets, offering cost efficiencies and expanding the utility of individual units across a spectrum of tasks, from inspection to scientific research.

According to Saab Seaeye, in July 2025, it delivered its 600th Seaeye Falcon remotely operated vehicle, showcasing the widespread adoption of adaptable subsea systems. This modularity streamlines logistics and enhances responsiveness to evolving operational requirements in challenging subsea environments. The Global Underwater Hub, an industry body, reported in February 2025 that the UK's underwater industry, a significant contributor to global advancements in this field, was valued at £9.2 billion.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.45 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.4% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope:

Key Market Players Profiled:

Boeing

Lockheed Martin

Saab

Teledyne Marine

Oceaneering

Atlas Elektronik

Deep Ocean Engineering

ECA Group

Kongsberg Maritime

Subsea 7

By Type:

Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV)

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV)

Hybrid Vehicles

By Application:

Defense and Security

Scientific Research

Commercial Exploration

Others

By Propulsion System:

Electric System

Mechanical System

Hybrid System

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nbyr9f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment