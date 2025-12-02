Bio Preservation Market Analysis Report 2025: Growth in Regenerative Medicine and Increasing Demand for Advanced Cell and Gene Therapy Storage Solutions - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bio Preservation Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Bio Preservation Market, valued at USD 2.10 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 9.90% to reach USD 3.70 Billion by 2030

Biopreservation refers to methods designed to maintain the viability and functionality of biological samples, including cells, tissues, and organs, outside their native environment for prolonged periods. This market growth is primarily supported by the escalating demand for organ transplants and the expanding scope of regenerative medicine research. The increasing establishment of biobanks globally also serves as a key driver.







Key Market Drivers



Advancements in regenerative medicine and cell and gene therapies represent a significant driver for the global biopreservation market, necessitating sophisticated methods to preserve delicate biological materials. The expansion of these therapeutic areas, offering novel treatments for previously intractable diseases, directly fuels the demand for high-quality preservation and storage solutions for cells, tissues, and genetic constructs.

These innovative therapies rely heavily on maintaining the viability and integrity of living cells from research to clinical application. According to the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, in 2024, investments in the cell and gene therapy sector reached $15.2 billion, demonstrating a 30% growth compared to 2023. This substantial financial commitment underscores the escalating pipeline of therapies requiring robust biopreservation infrastructure.



Key Market Challenges



The challenging factor explicitly identified in the overview is the substantial cost associated with advanced biopreservation techniques and specialized equipment. This significant financial burden directly impedes the growth of the Global Bio Preservation Market by presenting considerable barriers to both initial setup and sustained operation for many organizations.

The high cost encompasses the acquisition of specialized equipment, such as ultra-low temperature freezers and advanced cryopreservation systems, along with recurring expenses for liquid nitrogen, cryoprotective agents, and highly skilled personnel. Such extensive investment demands often exceed the budgetary allocations of smaller research institutions, emerging biobanks, and even some larger entities.



Key Market Trends



The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a pivotal trend transforming the Global Bio Preservation Market by optimizing complex processes and enhancing sample integrity. AI algorithms analyze extensive datasets from cryopreservation protocols and post-preservation viability, identifying optimal conditions and predicting outcomes, thereby refining preservation methodologies.

For instance, according to The University of Manchester, in September 2024, scientists developing a machine learning program for cryoprotectant discovery reduced the amount of conventional cryoprotectant required for blood storage by introducing newly identified molecules. This demonstrates AI's direct impact on improving preservation techniques.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.9% Regions Covered Global



