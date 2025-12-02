Nasdaq Halts MaxsMaking Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading is halted in MaxsMaking Inc. (Nasdaq: MAMK) for additional information requested from the company. Previously, the Securities and Exchange Commission effected a trading suspension in MAMK from 04:00:00 on November 17, 2025 to 23:59:00 on December 1, 2025. The last sale price of the company’s shares was $13.00.

More information about the SEC’s order can be found at https://www.sec.gov/files/litigation/suspensions/2025/34-104180.pdf.

Trading will remain halted until MaxsMaking Inc. has fully satisfied Nasdaq’s request for additional information.

For news and additional information about the company, please contact the company directly or check under the company’s symbol using InfoQuotesSM on the Nasdaq® Web site.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq Contact:

Nasdaq MarketWatch

nasdaqmarketwatch@nasdaq.com

NDAQO