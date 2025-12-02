$132.91 Bn Biobanks Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030

Opportunities in the Global Biobanks Market are driven by the demand for high-quality biospecimens in research, advancements in personalized medicine, and investments in biomedical research. Growth potential is also bolstered by the rise in stem cell banking and regenerative medicine applications.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biobanks Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Biobanks Market, valued at USD 79.34 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 8.98% to reach USD 132.91 Billion by 2030

Biobanks are organized repositories storing biological materials, such as blood and tissue, along with associated clinical and demographic data, primarily for research purposes.

The global biobanks market growth is fundamentally driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, significant advancements in personalized medicine, and rising investments in biomedical research and drug discovery initiatives.

Key Market Drivers: The increased demand for high-quality biospecimens in research represents a primary market driver, stemming from the critical need for reliable biological materials in scientific inquiry. The integrity and standardized processing of samples are crucial for producing reproducible research outcomes across diverse disciplines including oncology, neuroscience, and infectious diseases.

This stringent demand compels biobanks to implement rigorous quality control measures and advanced storage protocols. According to a July 2024 arXiv article, "Quantifying the Impact of Biobanks and Cohort Studies", 2,663 unique biobanks were mentioned across 228,761 scientific articles as of October 2023, underscoring their critical role in research dissemination and impact. This extensive utilization demonstrates the sustained reliance of the scientific community on robust biospecimen repositories to advance medical understanding.

Key Market Challenges: The substantial upfront capital expenditure required for establishing and maintaining modern biobanking facilities presents a significant challenging factor. This financial barrier directly impedes the expansion of the global biobanks market by limiting the entry of new organizations and restricting the growth capabilities of smaller existing entities. Establishing a biobank necessitates considerable investment in specialized infrastructure, advanced equipment for sample processing and long-term storage, and ongoing expenditure for stringent regulatory compliance and highly skilled personnel. The cumulative financial commitment for such operations is substantial.

Key Market Trends: The Global Biobanks Market is significantly shaped by the increasing prevalence of cord blood and stem cell banking. This trend is driven by growing awareness of stem cells' therapeutic potential across various medical conditions, including hematological disorders and certain cancers. The World Marrow Donor Association (WMDA) reported a substantial inventory of 760,832 cord blood units as of July 2024, demonstrating the scale of these specialized biobanking efforts. This growth is further supported by an expanding number of medical applications and ongoing research into regenerative medicine.

Report Scope

Key Market Players Profiled:

  • Danaher Corporation
  • Merck KgaA
  • Becton, Dickinson, and Company
  • Avantor, Inc.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc
  • Tecan Trading AG
  • QIAGEN N.V.
  • Hamilton Company
  • ProMedDx, LLC
  • ISENET Biobanking S.r.l

By Type:

  • Disease Oriented Biobanks
  • Population Based Biobanks
  • Tissue Biobanks
  • Others

By Sample Type:

  • Blood Products
  • Biological Fluids
  • Nucleic Acid
  • Cell Lines
  • Others

By Application:

  • Therapeutics
  • Drug Discovery
  • Clinical Diagnostics
  • Clinical Research

By End User:

  • Academic & Research Institutes
  • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
  • Hospitals & Clinics
  • Others

By Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • South America
  • Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages184
Forecast Period2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$79.34 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$132.91 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate8.9%
Regions CoveredGlobal


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ypbly

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Biobanks Market

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Biobank
                            
                            
                                Biospecimens
                            
                            
                                Biotechnology
                            
                            
                                Cell Line
                            
                            
                                Clinical Research
                            
                            
                                Nucleic Acids
                            
                            
                                Personalized Medicine
                            
                            
                                Regenerative Medicine
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading