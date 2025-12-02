$132.91 Bn Biobanks Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biobanks Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Biobanks Market, valued at USD 79.34 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 8.98% to reach USD 132.91 Billion by 2030

Biobanks are organized repositories storing biological materials, such as blood and tissue, along with associated clinical and demographic data, primarily for research purposes.

The global biobanks market growth is fundamentally driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, significant advancements in personalized medicine, and rising investments in biomedical research and drug discovery initiatives.

Key Market Drivers: The increased demand for high-quality biospecimens in research represents a primary market driver, stemming from the critical need for reliable biological materials in scientific inquiry. The integrity and standardized processing of samples are crucial for producing reproducible research outcomes across diverse disciplines including oncology, neuroscience, and infectious diseases.

This stringent demand compels biobanks to implement rigorous quality control measures and advanced storage protocols. According to a July 2024 arXiv article, "Quantifying the Impact of Biobanks and Cohort Studies", 2,663 unique biobanks were mentioned across 228,761 scientific articles as of October 2023, underscoring their critical role in research dissemination and impact. This extensive utilization demonstrates the sustained reliance of the scientific community on robust biospecimen repositories to advance medical understanding.

Key Market Challenges: The substantial upfront capital expenditure required for establishing and maintaining modern biobanking facilities presents a significant challenging factor. This financial barrier directly impedes the expansion of the global biobanks market by limiting the entry of new organizations and restricting the growth capabilities of smaller existing entities. Establishing a biobank necessitates considerable investment in specialized infrastructure, advanced equipment for sample processing and long-term storage, and ongoing expenditure for stringent regulatory compliance and highly skilled personnel. The cumulative financial commitment for such operations is substantial.

Key Market Trends: The Global Biobanks Market is significantly shaped by the increasing prevalence of cord blood and stem cell banking. This trend is driven by growing awareness of stem cells' therapeutic potential across various medical conditions, including hematological disorders and certain cancers. The World Marrow Donor Association (WMDA) reported a substantial inventory of 760,832 cord blood units as of July 2024, demonstrating the scale of these specialized biobanking efforts. This growth is further supported by an expanding number of medical applications and ongoing research into regenerative medicine.

Report Scope

Key Market Players Profiled:

Danaher Corporation

Merck KgaA

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Avantor, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

Tecan Trading AG

QIAGEN N.V.

Hamilton Company

ProMedDx, LLC

ISENET Biobanking S.r.l

By Type:

Disease Oriented Biobanks

Population Based Biobanks

Tissue Biobanks

Others

By Sample Type:

Blood Products

Biological Fluids

Nucleic Acid

Cell Lines

Others

By Application:

Therapeutics

Drug Discovery

Clinical Diagnostics

Clinical Research

By End User:

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Clinics

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 184 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $79.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $132.91 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global



