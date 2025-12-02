$4.396 Bn Glycomics Market Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2030 - Rising Chronic and Infectious Disease Burden and Demand for Advanced Diagnostic and Therapeutic Tools

Opportunities in the glycomics market include leveraging its role in addressing chronic diseases through advanced diagnostics and treatments. AI and machine learning enhance research efficiency, fostering glycan biomarker discovery and targeted drug development. The demand is driven by chronic disease prevalence and advanced analytics.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glycomics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Glycomics Market, valued at USD 1.94 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 14.59% to reach USD 4.39 Billion by 2030

Glycomics is defined as the comprehensive study of glycomes, encompassing all glycan structures, whether free or complex molecules, within an organism or cell, to understand their genetic, physiological, and pathological aspects. The global glycomics market growth is significantly driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, necessitating advanced diagnostic and therapeutic tools.



The escalating global burden of chronic and infectious diseases significantly propels the glycomics market, as glycans are integral to disease pathology, immune modulation, and pathogen interactions, necessitating advanced diagnostic and therapeutic tools. Conditions such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, and metabolic diseases, including diabetes, demand sophisticated glycomics-based solutions for early detection and targeted interventions.

According to the International Diabetes Federation, in 2023, an estimated 537 million adults aged 20-79 years were living with diabetes worldwide, underscoring the substantial patient population requiring improved approaches to disease management. This pervasive disease prevalence directly stimulates demand for glycomics research and applications, fostering the discovery of novel glycan biomarkers and the development of targeted glycan-based drugs and vaccines to address critical unmet medical needs.

Key Market Challenges

A significant challenge impeding market expansion stems from the inherent structural complexity and vast diversity of glycan structures. This biological intricacy profoundly complicates comprehensive analysis and standardization efforts essential for advancing glycomics applications. The extensive range of glycan configurations and their context-dependent roles necessitate highly specialized and often costly analytical techniques, leading to prolonged research and development cycles.

Key Market Trends

The integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in glycan data analysis represents a transformative trend, enabling researchers to process and interpret the vast, complex datasets generated from glycomics studies with greater efficiency and accuracy. These technologies are crucial for identifying patterns and correlations in glycan structures that were previously challenging to detect.

For example, according to GlycanML: A Multi-Task and Multi-Structure Benchmark for Glycan Machine Learning, published on arXiv in May 2024, machine learning models are being developed to predict glycan taxonomy, immunogenicity, glycosylation types, and protein-glycan interactions across diverse tasks. This analytical capability accelerates biomarker discovery and therapeutic development by translating complex glycomics information into actionable insights.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages186
Forecast Period2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$1.94 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$4.39 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate14.5%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Report Scope:

Key Market Players Profiled:

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
  • Merck KgaA
  • Agilent Technologies Inc.
  • Bruker Corporation
  • New England Biolabs Inc.
  • Shimadzu Corporation
  • Waters Corporation
  • Takara Bio USA Inc
  • Asparia Glycomics
  • RayBiotech Life, Inc.

By Product:

  • Enzymes
  • Kits
  • Reagents
  • Instruments

By Application:

  • Drug Discovery & Development
  • Diagnostics
  • Others

By End Use:

  • Academic & Research Institutes
  • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
  • Biopharmaceutical Companies
  • CROs

By Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • South America
  • Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qinj1t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Glycomics Market

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Biotechnology
                            
                            
                                CRO
                            
                            
                                Glycomics
                            
                            
                                Research and Development
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading