$4.396 Bn Glycomics Market Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2030 - Rising Chronic and Infectious Disease Burden and Demand for Advanced Diagnostic and Therapeutic Tools

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glycomics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Glycomics Market, valued at USD 1.94 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 14.59% to reach USD 4.39 Billion by 2030

Glycomics is defined as the comprehensive study of glycomes, encompassing all glycan structures, whether free or complex molecules, within an organism or cell, to understand their genetic, physiological, and pathological aspects. The global glycomics market growth is significantly driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, necessitating advanced diagnostic and therapeutic tools.







The escalating global burden of chronic and infectious diseases significantly propels the glycomics market, as glycans are integral to disease pathology, immune modulation, and pathogen interactions, necessitating advanced diagnostic and therapeutic tools. Conditions such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, and metabolic diseases, including diabetes, demand sophisticated glycomics-based solutions for early detection and targeted interventions.

According to the International Diabetes Federation, in 2023, an estimated 537 million adults aged 20-79 years were living with diabetes worldwide, underscoring the substantial patient population requiring improved approaches to disease management. This pervasive disease prevalence directly stimulates demand for glycomics research and applications, fostering the discovery of novel glycan biomarkers and the development of targeted glycan-based drugs and vaccines to address critical unmet medical needs.



Key Market Challenges



A significant challenge impeding market expansion stems from the inherent structural complexity and vast diversity of glycan structures. This biological intricacy profoundly complicates comprehensive analysis and standardization efforts essential for advancing glycomics applications. The extensive range of glycan configurations and their context-dependent roles necessitate highly specialized and often costly analytical techniques, leading to prolonged research and development cycles.



Key Market Trends



The integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in glycan data analysis represents a transformative trend, enabling researchers to process and interpret the vast, complex datasets generated from glycomics studies with greater efficiency and accuracy. These technologies are crucial for identifying patterns and correlations in glycan structures that were previously challenging to detect.

For example, according to GlycanML: A Multi-Task and Multi-Structure Benchmark for Glycan Machine Learning, published on arXiv in May 2024, machine learning models are being developed to predict glycan taxonomy, immunogenicity, glycosylation types, and protein-glycan interactions across diverse tasks. This analytical capability accelerates biomarker discovery and therapeutic development by translating complex glycomics information into actionable insights.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 186 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.94 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.39 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.5% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope:

Key Market Players Profiled:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck KgaA

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bruker Corporation

New England Biolabs Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Waters Corporation

Takara Bio USA Inc

Asparia Glycomics

RayBiotech Life, Inc.

By Product:

Enzymes

Kits

Reagents

Instruments

By Application:

Drug Discovery & Development

Diagnostics

Others

By End Use:

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Biopharmaceutical Companies

CROs

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qinj1t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment