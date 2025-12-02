InventWood Named to Inc.’s 2025 Best in Business List in Best in Innovation

FREDERICK, Md., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InventWood, creator of revolutionary SUPERWOOD, is proud to announce its inclusion on the Inc. Best in Business list in the Best in Innovation category. Inc.’s annual Best in Business Awards celebrate the exceptional achievements and contributions of companies that have made a profound impact on their industries.

The recognition honors companies that, through exceptional execution, have achieved significant milestones and core business wins, like customer expansion, key product launches, increased market share, and industry-defining accomplishments. Companies from a wide range of industries – such as technology, health care, finance, and retail – have been recognized for their success and their positive influence on the business world.

The full list can be found on Inc.com and in the upcoming winter print edition of Inc. magazine.

“Each Best in Business honoree achieved a breakthrough moment this year. Some unveiled groundbreaking innovations while others launched savvy marketing campaigns or strategically implemented AI in their companies,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “No matter what their business win looked like, their projects and initiatives had a sizable impact on their company and even on their industry at large, making them worthy of this honor.”

Inc.’s Best in Business Awards are open to companies of all sizes and types, in all industries and locations. Public, private, nonprofit, subsidiary, U.S.-based, and international companies are all encouraged to apply. Inc. editors and reporters hand-review every application and select Best in Business honorees that, in each of the award categories, have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

For more information or to see the complete list, please visit inc.com/best-in-business .

About InventWood

InventWood transforms nature's oldest building material into something extraordinary. With SUPERWOOD, we've reinvented wood itself, delivering a building material that's superstrong, superdurable, and engineered to outperform conventional alternatives. Our technology creates beautiful, biogenic buildings using domestically sourced wood, directly supporting the health and longevity of American forests. SUPERWOOD's nano-cellulose-based innovation retains wood's countless natural qualities, from its organic warmth and tactile feel to its intrinsic connection to natural environments, while providing unmatched performance. InventWood has received significant recognition and support, including a $20 million SCALEUP award from the U.S. Department of Energy in 2022, as well as funding from prominent organizations including Grantham, Builders Vision, RockCreek Group, JLL Foundation, Pulse Fund, and Baruch Future Ventures. With over $65 million in total capital secured, the company is poised to revolutionize the construction industry. Learn more at www.inventwood.com .

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

Media Contact

InventWood

Christina Ra

media@inventwood.com