SANS CDI 2025 TO FEATURE EXCLUSIVE FIRESIDE CHAT WITH DEPUTY ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF STATE GHARUN LACY

Bethesda, MD, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cybersecurity training and certifications, announced a headline keynote for SANS Cyber Defense Initiative (CDI) 2025, held December 12–17 in Washington, D.C. and Live Online.

SANS Field CISO and VP of AI Security and Safety Chris Cochran will sit down with Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Gharun Lacy for an exclusive fireside chat focused on how the U.S. State Department perceives and responds to today’s rapidly evolving global cybersecurity threat environment.

“This is a moment when the cyber community needs clarity, not chaos,” said Cochran. “Hearing directly from someone shaping U.S. diplomatic and intelligence posture gives defenders a perspective they simply cannot get anywhere else.”



The Cochran and Lacy conversation will highlight five areas shaping modern security strategy:

• Modern Threats: How geopolitical shifts, adversary behavior, and global operations influence State’s threat picture.

• The New Risk Environment: How emerging technologies and rising global tensions increase operational complexity and how defenders can stay ahead.

• The Full Attack Spectrum: How State conceptualizes threats across cyber, physical, and hybrid domains and coordinates with global partners.

• Intelligence-Led Security: Why State is leaning into intelligence-driven operations to guide resources with precision.

• Critical Infrastructure Resilience: How State works to unify data and visibility across multiple infrastructure sectors to strengthen national and diplomatic resilience.

“Practitioners want to understand what is happening behind the scenes, where threats are trending, and how nation-states make decisions that impact global security,” Cochran added. “This discussion will connect those insights to the realities defenders face every day.”



SANS Cyber Defense Initiative is one of the most influential cybersecurity training events of the year, providing accelerated, skills-focused learning through:

• World-renowned Faculty

• 40 industry-leading courses tailored for every practitioner, from foundational skills to cutting-edge innovations

• Hands-on labs and real-world simulations

• Core Netwars tournament with a hands-on cybersecurity challenge platform that builds real-world skills through interactive, gamified labs.

• Expert-led @Night talks and evening briefings





THE 2025 SANS DIFFERENCE MAKERS AWARDS

CDI will also host the annual SANS Difference Makers Awards, a celebration of individuals and teams who have made a profound impact on cyber defense throughout the year. These awards highlight innovators, responders, educators, and leaders who demonstrate exceptional dedication to protecting organizations and communities. The ceremony has become one of CDI’s most inspiring moments, offering attendees practical insight into what real-world excellence in cybersecurity looks like.

CDI is offered in person at the Washington Hilton and Live Online, with extended access options for attendees who require additional flexibility.

Explore the agenda and register at: https://www.sans.org/cyber-security-training-events/cyber-defense-initiative-2025

EVENT DETAILS

SANS Cyber Defense Initiative 2025

December 12–17, 2025

Washington Hilton and Virtual (ET)