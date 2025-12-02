Post & Schell Announces Jessica McHugh as New Chief Operating Officer

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Post & Schell, P.C. is pleased to announce the appointment of Jessica McHugh as Chief Operating Officer. This transition follows the planned retirement of current COO Stephen A. Schell, Jr., who will step down at the end of the year after 42 years of distinguished service with Post & Schell.

Steve Schell has played a pivotal role in shaping the firm’s operational excellence, driving strategic growth, and fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation. Under his leadership, Post & Schell has expanded its footprint, enhanced client service delivery, and strengthened its internal infrastructure.

“We are deeply grateful to Steve for his exceptional leadership, dedication, and friendship,” said A. James Johnston, President and CEO at Post & Schell. “As we look ahead, we are excited to welcome Jessica, whose experience and vision will be invaluable as we continue to evolve and grow.”

Jessica brings nearly two decades of experience in the legal field to her role with Post & Schell, first as a private practice attorney then in senior in-house counsel roles for a leading e-commerce retailer before moving into legal operations and administration. She previously served as Director of Practice Management for the Intellectual Property Department at Ballard Spahr, LLP in Philadelphia. Known for her strategic acumen and commitment to operational excellence, Jessica will oversee firm-wide operations, technology, and administrative functions.

“I’m honored to join Post & Schell at such a pivotal moment,” said Jessica. “I look forward to working with the talented team here to build on the firm’s strong foundation and drive continued success.”

Jessica will work closely with Steve Schell through the end of 2025 to ensure a smooth and seamless transition. This leadership transition reflects Post & Schell’s commitment to continuity, innovation, and delivering outstanding service to its clients.

About Post & Schell, P.C.

For over 50 years, Post & Schell’s attorneys have combined the operational knowledge and insight into the industries they represent with creative legal solutions – and helped clients overcome their legal and business challenges.

Founded in 1968, we have grown from a Philadelphia insurance defense-focused firm to a firm with diverse, collaborative, and complementary practices and attorneys. With over 50 practice groups and nine offices, we provide litigation, regulatory compliance, business and transactional, and dispute resolution services to clients regionally, nationally, and internationally.

With offices in Washington, DC, Mt. Laurel, NJ, Wilmington, DE, Wheeling, WV, and Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, Lancaster, and Allentown, PA, our attorneys represent industries in a variety of venues and geographic markets.

Learn more about Post & Schell, P.C. at: www.postschell.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/839b40cb-d5df-4a2d-95e8-375e297ce979