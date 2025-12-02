EV-Based Liquid Biopsy Research Report 2025: Global Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2020-2030F

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EV-Based Liquid Biopsy Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global EV-Based Liquid Biopsy Market, valued at USD 91.12 Million in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 9.74% to reach USD 159.14 Million by 2030

Extracellular vesicle (EV)-based liquid biopsy involves the non-invasive analysis of disease-specific biomarkers encapsulated within extracellular vesicles, such as exosomes, circulating in bodily fluids like blood or urine. These vesicles carry molecular cargoes including proteins, nucleic acids, and lipids, providing insights into the physiological and pathological state of originating cells.







The market's expansion is significantly driven by the increasing global burden of chronic diseases, particularly cancer, and the rising demand for early, non-invasive diagnostic solutions. The inherent stability and abundance of EVs in biofluids, offering advantages over other circulating biomarkers, also act as key growth facilitators.



Key Market Drivers



The escalating global cancer burden fundamentally drives the EV-based liquid biopsy market. Traditional diagnostic methods often face limitations in early detection and continuous monitoring, areas where the non-invasive nature of EV liquid biopsies offers significant advantages. As cancer incidence continues its upward trajectory, the urgency for advanced, accessible diagnostic tools intensifies.

According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), in 2022, there were close to 20 million new cases of cancer worldwide. This pervasive health crisis necessitates innovative solutions that can accurately identify malignancies at earlier stages and monitor treatment efficacy without the invasiveness of tissue biopsies, directly propelling the adoption and development of EV-based platforms.



Key Market Challenges



A substantial challenge impeding the growth of the Global EV-Based Liquid Biopsy Market is the ongoing technical complexity associated with isolating and comprehensively characterizing extracellular vesicles (EVs) from complex biofluids.

This inherent variability in isolation methods and subsequent characterization protocols often leads to significant issues with reproducibility and consistent clinical validation. The lack of standardized procedures across different laboratories and platforms directly compromises the reliability of test results, creating skepticism among clinicians and delaying the widespread adoption of EV-based diagnostic solutions.



Key Market Trends



The emergence of novel EV biomarkers is significantly shaping the global EV-based liquid biopsy market by enhancing diagnostic precision and expanding application areas. Research into disease-specific cargo within extracellular vesicles, such as proteins and nucleic acids, is uncovering new targets for early detection and disease monitoring across various pathologies. This focus on biomarker discovery drives the development of more sensitive and specific diagnostic assays.



According to the International Society for Extracellular Vesicles, its MISEV2023 guidelines, published in March 2024, garnered consensus from approximately 97% of surveyed members, reflecting a widespread scientific commitment to standardizing and advancing EV research which underpins biomarker identification. This collective effort is crucial for translating promising biomarker candidates into validated clinical tools. Furthermore, a review article in *Biology (Basel)* in September 2024, highlighted the therapeutic opportunity of tumor-derived extracellular vesicles, emphasizing their capacity to harbor cancer-derived cargo reflective of their cell-of-origin and their superior stability in blood for diagnostic and prognostic insights.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $91.12 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $159.14 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.7% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope:

Key Market Players Profiled:

Horiba Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Lonza Group AG

Takara Bio Inc.

Abcam plc

Qiagen N.V.

Malvern Panalytical Ltd.

Revvity, Inc. (PerkinElmer, Inc)

Norgen Biotek Corp.

Bio-Techne Corporation

By Offering:

Kits & Assays

Services

Instruments

By Workflow:

Sample Preparation

Sequencing

Data Analysis

By Technology:

Isolation Technologies

Analysis Technologies

By Sample Type:

Blood

Urine

Saliva

Others

By End User:

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Clinical Laboratories

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b5e3ec

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment