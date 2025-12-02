RedCloud Expands AI Platform Addressing $2Tn Inventory Crisis For Retail Businesses

LONDON, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedCloud Holdings plc (“RCT”) (“RedCloud” or “Company”) ​the RedAI trading platform (“RedAI”) used by Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) businesses, today announced closed launch of an improved Red101 experience for retail businesses.



The company believes that leveraging AI for the intelligent trade of inventory should address the estimated $2 trillion inventory gap1, where consumers face empty shelves while warehouses stockpile supplies. An estimated $14.6Tn2 worth of FMCG products traded across supply chains annually (3.8% CAGR2) points to a stubborn and growing structural problem for the industry.



Within its flagship RedAI product, the Company operates two wholly owned trade networks: Red101—where retailers stock their stores with consistent supply of product—and TradeX for bulk trade of goods between distributors and wholesalers. These trading networks have transacted $3.6Bn in FMCG inventory to date, generating valuable proprietary data that other platforms can’t access. With agentic AI and machine learning trained on this data, businesses are able to use RedAI to make intelligent algorithmic trading decisions while trading in Red101 and TradeX, through recommendations and predictions.

The upgraded Red101 trading experience is available from today with retail customers of Distribuidora El Trébol, a leading FMCG distributor with over 30 years in market. Rollout plans for the Company’s other markets including Brazil, Nigeria, South Africa and Saudi Arabia will be confirmed in due course.

“We are delighted to be the first to partner with RedCloud as it launches a new and more intelligent retailer experience in Argentina,” said Ruiz Pablo Matias, Partner and Owner of P.M.R Trebol SRL. "We are excited by RedCloud's future plans to deliver AI-powered recommendations and predictions directly to Red101 customers, helping them choose the best stock to ensure solid provision and optimal assortment on the shelves. As a leading multi-category supplier to retailers, we are ideally positioned to fulfil those recommendations, providing unparalleled sourcing to stores as they build a profitable retail business that maximizes traffic and market share.”



"We’re building an intelligent foundation for global trade, whereby digital algorithmic trade in everyday goods between businesses in the supply chain unlocks smarter decision making based on data and insight previously trapped in ERP systems and spreadsheets," said Justin Floyd, CEO and Co-Founder at RedCloud. “Global supply chains are burning $2Tn of opportunity each year, with empty retail shelves in store while warehouses a few miles away stockpile inventory. This new Red101 trading experience for businesses, powered by RedAI, paves the way to a future of decision intelligence, getting inventory on shelves to grow business prosperity while better serving the everyday needs of local communities.”

The announcement follows significant operational momentum: the Company more than doubled customer numbers year-over-year in the first half of 2025, reported cumulative revenue of $69.1m to end 2024, launched a new partnership strategy for payments and financial services to maximize working capital across supply chains, and expanded its technology ecosystem through the NVIDIA Connect program.

About RedCloud Holdings plc

RedCloud has developed and operates the RedAI trading platform (“RedAI”), that facilitates more intelligent digital exchange of everyday consumer supplies of fast-moving consumer goods (“FMCG”) products across business supply chains. RedCloud believes its Platform solves a decades old problem of how to unlock and enable access to key purchase and sales data between brands, distributors and retailers in high growth consumer markets.

Through RedCloud’s Platform, retailers are empowered by data driven market insights backed by artificial intelligence (“AI”) to help make faster and easier business-to-business (“B2B”) purchases and inventory decisions from brands and distributors by breaking down complex purchasing behaviors of large product inventory catalogues. For more information about RedCloud and its Platform, please visit www.redcloudtechnology.com and connect on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. When used in this press release, words such as “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “forecast,” “target,” “predict,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “could,” and “will,” the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to, the success of the Company’s partnerships with Mercado-Pago, Shop2Shop or Moniepoint, the utility of the additional payment, lending and trade finance options provided by those partners to distributors and retailers on the Platform, delivery of a future Universal Payments Protocol, and the Company’s ability to partner with additional payments providers to grow the range of payment and trade finance options. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in RedCloud’s described in “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” “Item 3. Key Information – D. Risk Factors” and “Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” in RedCloud’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 16, 2025, as well as other documents filed by the Company with the SEC. RedCloud undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, the Company's website or any other website or any social media is expressly not incorporated by reference into and is not a part of this press release.

Footnotes:

[1]$2Tn Inventory Gap – IHL Research

[2] $14.6Tn 2025 3.8% CAGR to $19.7Tn 2033 Global FMCG Market TAM – Cognitive Market Research



Contacts:

Investor Relations

Ryan Flanagan

Investor.relations@redcloudtechnology.com



Media Relations

James McCarthy

media@redcloudtechnology.com

