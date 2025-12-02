No KYC, 100x Leverage and Double Deposit Bonus: BexBack Makes Crypto Futures Trading More Accessible Than Ever





SINGAPORE, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BexBack Exchange today officially announced the launch of its latest promotional trading program, offering a $100 welcome bonus, a 100% deposit bonus, No-KYC registration, and access to up to 100x leverage on crypto futures. As Bitcoin continues to trade below $90,000 amid heightened market volatility, BexBack aims to provide traders with stronger capital efficiency and greater flexibility to capture opportunities in fast-moving market conditions.

What Is 100x Leverage and How Does It Work?

Leverage allows traders to open larger positions with a smaller amount of capital. With 100x leverage, traders can significantly amplify market exposure.

For example, if Bitcoin is trading at $100,000, opening a 1 BTC position with 100x leverage creates market exposure equivalent to 100 BTC. If the price rises to $105,000, the profit calculation becomes:

(105,000 – 100,000) × 100 ÷ 100,000 = 5 BTC, representing a return of up to 500%.

When combined with BexBack’s 100% deposit bonus, the same strategy can further increase potential returns. For instance, a 2 BTC deposit becomes 4 BTC in available trading margin, significantly enhancing capital utilization.

Leverage amplifies both profits and risks. Traders are advised to manage risk carefully.

How the 100% Deposit Bonus Works





BexBack’s 100% deposit bonus is designed to increase trading margin and improve liquidation resistance during periods of heavy market volatility. The bonus:

Cannot be withdrawn directly





Can be used as trading margin





Helps open larger positions





Reduces liquidation risk during sharp price fluctuations





All profits generated from trading with the bonus are fully withdrawable.

Why Traders Choose BexBack





No KYC Required — Trade instantly without complex identity verification





— Trade instantly without complex identity verification 100% Deposit Bonus — Double trading margin and potential





— Double trading margin and potential Up to 100x Leverage — Maximize capital efficiency





— Maximize capital efficiency Demo Account — Practice risk-free with 10 BTC in virtual funds





— Practice risk-free with 10 BTC in virtual funds Zero Slippage, Zero Spread — Fast and precise trade execution





— Fast and precise trade execution Web & Mobile Trading — Fully optimized multi-platform access





— Fully optimized multi-platform access 24/7 Global Customer Support — Multilingual service worldwide





— Multilingual service worldwide Affiliate Program — Earn up to 50% commission





About BexBack

BexBack is a global cryptocurrency derivatives trading platform offering up to 100x leverage on perpetual futures for BTC, ETH, ADA, SOL, XRP, and more than 50 major digital assets. Headquartered in Singapore, BexBack operates with regional offices in Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Argentina.

The platform holds a U.S. MSB (Money Services Business) license and is trusted by more than 500,000 traders worldwide. BexBack supports users across the United States, Canada, and Europe, offering zero deposit fees, fast withdrawals, and 24/7 multilingual customer support to ensure a secure and efficient trading environment.

Start Trading Today

For traders who missed previous crypto bull cycles, the current volatility may present the next major opportunity. With 100x leverage, a 100% deposit bonus, and a $100 welcome bonus for new users, traders who deposit more than 0.01 BTC or 1,000 USDT and complete one open-and-close trade within one week after registration may fully participate in this new market cycle.

Sign up now on BexBack and enjoy NO KYC access, an instant double deposit bonus, and a $100 welcome bonus.





Website: www.bexback.com

Contact: business@bexback.com

Contact:

Amanda

business@bexback.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Bexback. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d8c9d0f9-ee9a-4994-924b-ebaff23c9d9e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1157e015-3f95-4098-9019-0eda3c068cf4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff3e4a57-c104-4e6f-a35f-179cd719e423

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c3cad43c-cd9e-4de6-8f75-bd44533d1a94