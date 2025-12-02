Celebrate 250 Years of America on the Move at the 2026 Washington, D.C. Auto Show

Washington, D.C., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year, America hits a milestone, 250 years of freedom, innovation, and the drive that built the nation. What better way to celebrate than by exploring the vehicles that keep the country moving? The 2026 Washington, D.C. Auto Show, running January 23 through February 1, 2026 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, invites car enthusiasts and families alike to celebrate 250 with the cars America drives.

Visitors will experience hundreds of the latest vehicles from top brands, including Toyota, Ford, Stellantis, Chevrolet, Kia, Nissan, Hyundai, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Fiat, GMC, Volvo, and Subaru. Thrill-seekers can take advantage of exclusive ride-and drive opportunities with Toyota, Chevrolet, and Kia as they test hybrid, electric, and performance models firsthand.

Returning with an expanded exhibit space, Art-of-Motion will feature more custom cars, motorcycles, classic vehicles, and automotive artistry than ever before. Visitors can watch talented artists paint vehicles in real-time, bringing each car to life before their eyes. The exhibit celebrates the creativity, craftsmanship, and passion that define American car culture, making it a must-see experience for all attendees.

Families will not want to miss the all-ages crowd pleaser, Kid Zone, featuring interactive driving simulators, the WowWheelz indoor driving adventure, and a dedicated bounce house area from KrazyBounce offering endless fun. Guests can also test the latest e-bikes on the indoor track by Strictly eBikes and snuggle up with adoptable pets in the Subaru exhibit space, part of the Subaru Loves Pets initiative.

“This year's show is a celebration of our country’s past, present, and future on wheels,” said John O’Donnell, President & CEO of the Washington, D.C. Auto Show. “From iconic classics to cutting-edge innovations, there’s something for everyone, whether you’re a die-hard enthusiast or a family looking for an unforgettable day out.”

Public Policy Day kicks off the event on Thursday, January 30, bringing together industry leaders and government officials for fireside chats and panels on the latest policy initiatives shaping the future of transportation.

“Being in the nation’s capital gives the Washington, D.C. Auto Show a unique responsibility and opportunity,” says Joe Koch, Vice President of Operations for the Washington, D.C. Auto Show. “No other show brings industry leaders and policymakers together in the very city where transportation decisions are being made. Each year, we’re joined by influential members of Congress, federal agencies, and top automotive executives who recognize the importance of these conversations. It’s a powerful way to kick off the show and highlight the policies shaping the future of mobility.” To register for Public Policy Day, click here.

The full consumer show opens Friday, January 31, running ten consecutive days of automotive exploration, innovation, and entertainment.

Tickets for the 2026 Washington, D.C. Auto Show are now on sale. Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifestime opportunity to celebrate 250 with the cars America drives. Visit washingtonautoshow.com for tickets and details.

Show dates and times: Friday, January 23, 12:00 noon – 9:00 pm; Saturday, January 24, 10:00 am – 9:00 pm; Sunday, January 25, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm; Monday, January 26 through Thursday, January 29, 12:00 noon – 8:00 pm; Friday, January 30, 12:00 – 9:00 pm; Saturday, January 31, 10:00 am – 9:00 pm; Sunday, February 1, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm.

###

About The Washington, D.C. Auto Show

The Washington, D.C. Auto Show is held each January at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and is the largest annual indoor public event in the District of Columbia. For more than 80 years, the auto show has modified their programming to accommodate the latest advances and trends in car technology. With the rise in connectivity and autonomous capabilities, the 2026 Auto Show will highlight mobility advancements in all forms of transportation through its brand-new DC eDrives experience. Browse the extensive displays of battery-powered vehicles, sustainable buses, and new forms of all-electric mobility, along with the classic fan favorites like the exotic and luxury car displays. The 2026 Washington, D.C. Auto Show will be open to the public for 10 consecutive days, from January 23 through February 1, 2026.









Attachments