Mulberry Partners with GoMobile Tires to Launch the Nation’s Most Comprehensive Tire Road Hazard Warranty Program

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mulberry, a leader in innovative product protection, has announced a strategic partnership with GoMobile Tires, the leader in mobile tire and vehicle care, to deliver the nation’s most comprehensive tire road hazard warranty program.

This new GoMobile Road Hazard program redefines tire protection by covering not only the cost of tire repair or replacement due to road hazards, but also the mobile service call itself — ensuring drivers receive fast, professional, and convenient service wherever they are.

Industry-Leading Coverage

Nationwide Protection – Valid across the U.S. for two full years.

– Valid across the U.S. for two full years. Mobile Service Call Included – No extra fees for on-site assistance.

– No extra fees for on-site assistance. Tire Repair or Replacement – Full coverage for flats and non-repairable damage caused by road hazards.

– Full coverage for flats and non-repairable damage caused by road hazards. Direct Payment to Installers – Service providers are reimbursed at the time of service, eliminating delays and paperwork.

A Partnership Built on Innovation

“Partnering with Mulberry allows us to bring unmatched peace of mind to our customers,” said Joe Flores, Co-Founder of GoMobile Tires. “This warranty doesn’t just cover the tire — it covers the entire experience, from roadside to driveway, with service that comes directly to the customer.”

Mulberry’s expertise in product protection ensures a seamless warranty experience, while GoMobile Tires’ nationwide network of mobile technicians delivers the convenience and reliability demanded by today’s drivers.

“At Mulberry, our mission is to bring simple, transparent, and customer-first protection to every purchase,” said Chinedu Eleanya, CEO of Mulberry. “This partnership with GoMobile Tires perfectly embodies that mission — giving customers nationwide peace of mind and helping installers deliver service without delays or red tape.”

Benefits for Customers and Installers

For Customers: Hassle-free coverage, zero surprise costs, and the convenience of mobile service.

Hassle-free coverage, zero surprise costs, and the convenience of mobile service. For Installers: Guaranteed payment at the time of service and a powerful tool to build customer loyalty.

About GoMobile Tires

GoMobile Tires is transforming vehicle care with mobile tire replacement, oil services, preventative maintenance, and repair solutions delivered directly to customers. By eliminating the need for traditional repair shops, GoMobile Tires provides unmatched convenience, reliability, and peace of mind.

About Mulberry

Mulberry is a people-first product protection platform that offers solutions for retail partners and consumers. Mulberry product protection plans can be purchased directly from Mulberry or through qualified retail partners. Mulberry protects customer purchases from accidental damages and losses with a best-in-class solution that offers simple claims-filing and fast resolutions. To learn more about Mulberry, visit https://www.getmulberry.com .

