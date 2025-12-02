Interventional Oncology Devices Research Report 2025 - Global Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2020-2030F

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interventional Oncology Devices Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Interventional Oncology Devices Market, valued at USD 2.74 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 7.90% to reach USD 4.32 Billion by 2030

Interventional oncology devices represent specialized medical instrumentation employed in image-guided, minimally invasive procedures for the diagnosis, treatment, and palliation of various cancers. The market's expansion is fundamentally driven by the increasing global prevalence of cancer and a growing preference for less invasive therapeutic interventions, which offer advantages such as reduced recovery times and fewer complications.







The increasing global cancer incidence is a significant catalyst for the interventional oncology devices market, generating an expanding patient demographic in need of advanced diagnostic and treatment modalities. The rising number of new cancer diagnoses globally creates a fundamental demand for minimally invasive, image-guided interventions that offer targeted therapy with reduced systemic impact.



For example, according to the "Global Cancer Statistics, 2024" report published by the American Cancer Society and the International Agency for Research on Cancer on April 4, 2024, lung cancer was the most frequently diagnosed cancer in 2022, accounting for 2.5 million new cases worldwide, underscoring the substantial and ongoing demand for specialized oncology solutions. This growing burden necessitates a wider array of effective and less invasive tools, directly stimulating the development and adoption of interventional oncology devices.



Key Market Challenges



A notable challenge impeding market expansion is the limited availability of adequately trained interventional oncologists. These specialized medical procedures necessitate a high degree of expertise in image-guided, minimally invasive techniques, making the presence of skilled professionals critical for the adoption and utilization of associated devices.

A deficiency in this expert workforce directly restricts the number of procedures that can be performed, thereby hampering the overall demand for interventional oncology instruments. This scarcity limits patient access to advanced therapeutic interventions and constrains the market's growth potential.



Key Market Trends



Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Integration for Precision marks a significant trend in the Global Interventional Oncology Devices Market by refining diagnostic accuracy and therapeutic targeting. The application of sophisticated algorithms allows for the analysis of complex patient data, including genomics and imaging, to guide more precise interventions.

According to a EuroAIM/EuSoMII 2024 survey, nearly 48% of European Society of Radiology members are currently using AI systems in their clinical practice, indicating a notable adoption rate within a directly relevant medical specialty. This integration facilitates optimized treatment pathways and improved patient stratification.

