Healthcare Robotics Research Report 2025: Market to Reach $15.35 Billion by 2030, Driven by Aging Populations and Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgical Solutions

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Robotics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Healthcare Robotics Market, valued at USD 9.64 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 8.06% to reach USD 15.35 Billion by 2030

The global healthcare robotics market encompasses automated or semi-automated machines designed to assist in diverse medical tasks, ranging from precision surgical procedures and patient rehabilitation to essential administrative support and supply chain logistics within healthcare facilities.

This market's expansion is fundamentally driven by an aging global demographic, which necessitates advanced care solutions, coupled with the rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries that offer improved patient outcomes and reduced recovery times.



Key Market Drivers



Advancements in robotics and artificial intelligence critically drive the global healthcare robotics market by expanding system capabilities and operational scope. Continuous innovation delivers more precise, adaptive, and autonomous robots, enhancing their utility in medical specializations.

Advanced algorithms enable robots to execute delicate procedures with improved accuracy, minimizing human variability. According to PubMed, in June 2025, a review of 25 peer-reviewed studies indicated that AI-assisted robotic surgeries improved surgical precision by 40%. These technological improvements foster greater provider confidence, leading to broader adoption and increased investment in advanced platforms.



Key Market Challenges



The substantial initial investment necessary for procuring and implementing advanced robotic systems presents a significant impediment to the broader expansion of the global healthcare robotics market.

These considerable financial outlays, often extending into millions for sophisticated surgical platforms, create a formidable barrier for numerous healthcare institutions, particularly smaller facilities and those operating within more constrained budgets. This financial hurdle limits widespread adoption, despite the acknowledged advantages in precision surgical procedures, patient rehabilitation, and operational efficiencies. The cost prevents many potential buyers from engaging with the market, directly restricting the volume of units that can be sold.



Key Market Trends



The expansion of tele-robotics and remote care solutions significantly reshapes healthcare delivery by extending specialized medical services beyond traditional boundaries. This enables professionals to conduct virtual consultations, remote patient monitoring, and surgical assistance from distant locations, greatly enhancing accessibility for underserved areas.

According to the International Federation of Robotics, sales of medical robots, which encompass systems supporting remote capabilities, grew by 91% in 2024, reaching approximately 16,700 units globally. A notable innovation, Endiatx's remote-controlled, swallowable PillBot, highlighted by the World Economic Forum in June 2025, exemplifies growing remote diagnostics by allowing patients to interact with gastroenterologists from home.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $9.64 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.35 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope:

Key Market Players Profiled:

iRobot Corporation

Titan Medical Inc.

Hansen Technologies Ltd

Renishaw plc

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Medtronic Plc

DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc.

Accuray Incorporated

Stryker Corporation

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

By Product:

Surgical Robots

Telemedicine Robots

Rehabilitation Robots

Non-invasive Radiosurgery Robots

Pharmacy and Hospital Automation Robots

By Application:

Neurology Applications

Cardiology Applications

Orthopedic Applications

Laparoscopic Applications

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Research Institutes

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Laboratories

Rehabilitation Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cqqhaj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment