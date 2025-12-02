Proprietary Vending Management Software Acquisition Evolves Under Executive Leadership

SAVANNAH, Ga., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since acquiring VendingOps vending management system and EndevorPay card readers, announced with Naturals2Go at The NAMA Show 2025 last May, VendTech International has rigorously field-tested and evolved these proprietary solutions. Now they are available under new names – VendXONE and VendXpay – and under a new corporate brand – VendTech Technology.

VendXONE – Vending Management Software by VendTech Technology Evolves

VendTech is known as the engineering, technology and solution parent brand of Naturals2Go, which launches new entrepreneurs into vending. VendTech Technology follows the same strategic vision of providing excellence for vending and unattended retail entrepreneurs – available to the company’s existing customers and any unattended retail operation.

Poised to disrupt the industry once again, VendXONE has been developed by operators, for operators to be the most reliable and supportive suite of solutions on the market for unattended retail businesses – vending management software, card readers, kiosks, and more.

The intuitive and robust technology delivers exactly what vending operators have been demanding from the vending management software market – the ability to scale and move their business operations to the next level of productivity and revenue.

UK’s Nayax Financial Services GM and CEO – Lewis Zimbler – Joins VendTech as SVP of Payments & Technology

To help steward this evolution, VendTech International is proud to announce that Lewis Zimbler, founding executive at Nayax UK, has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Payments and Technology, and will lead a bold expansion for the VendTech Technology brand.

Zimbler brings over 20 years of global leadership in unattended payments, systems, and business leadership. During his tenure at Nayax, he ran Nayax UK and Ireland as well as helped scale the company into one of the most recognized cashless payment platforms globally.

In his new role, Zimbler will lead technology development across VendTech’s growing ecosystem of unattended retail solutions – including VendXONE, smart technologies, remote monitoring tools, payment processing systems, and micro market innovations.

“Lewis joining our team is a major step forward,” said Heath Falzarano, President of VendTech International (Naturals2Go/ VendTech). “He brings the kind of industry vision, technical credibility, and global perspective that will strengthen our ability to serve operators, expand our platform ecosystem, and deliver proven solutions at scale.”

VendTech Technology – For Operators, By Operators

No other company globally has the ability to develop and then field test technology, engineering, and business solutions in the same manner as VendTech. By installing then testing hardware and software first – on staff-owned vending solutions and the company’s own corporate routes across regional operations centers – the company knows what works best for unattended retail operators.

From Zimbler, “The technology that can truly say it’s the best in class serves people first. What’s most exciting is VendTech’s focus on real solutions coupled with the best in class support, helping business operations and real business owners thrive. We’re blending proprietary solutions with smart, integrated technology systems that support everyone from single-machine operators to full-scale enterprise programs.”

VendXONE vending management software solution is now included with the Naturals2Go business opportunity bundle of equipment, support, and services; available to distribution partners; and directly to other vending operators.

This marks the first field tested software solution in vending history of this size and scale, ensuring that VendTech Technology’s VendXONE is the very best solution to run efficient, successful business operations. VendXONE is already making meaningful and tangible operational impacts for unattended retail operators on a large scale.

The VendTech Technology team is ready to support your growth ambitions. Fill out the contact form and VendTech solutions experts will help you explore how VendXONE may be right for you.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0d2b1a0a-988a-4379-8cfc-7b78095220cf